Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹124.95
Prev. Close₹124.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.01
Day's High₹125
Day's Low₹118.75
52 Week's High₹162.4
52 Week's Low₹31.15
Book Value₹123.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)106.37
P/E12.56
EPS9.95
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.82
6.82
6.82
6.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.6
82.16
80.27
81.82
Net Worth
97.42
88.98
87.09
88.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.67
-84.24
-5.47
8.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
78.51
92
39.24
6.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.51
92
39.24
6.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.89
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Navin Jain
Director & CFO
Anirban Dutta
Non Executive Director
Seema Gupta
Independent Director
Sumit Gupta
Independent Director
Arani Guha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pritha Beriwal
Independent Director
Mohit Rathi
Independent Director
Ayushi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inter Globe Finance Ltd
Summary
Inter Globe Finance Limited, incorporated in 1992 is registered as a NBFC with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is an integrated financial services group, offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors.Headquartered in Kolkata, IGFL is one of West Bengals leading non-banking financial companies having diversified interests in the financial services sector. The Company is currently engaged in NBFC activities & Financial Management and Advisory Services and plans to expand its business by offering a wide array of financial products and services. Apart from financial products, it also plans to enter the wind-energy generation/ power sector to diversify product portfolio.As businesses expand and enter new geographies and markets, they need to keep pace with the growing demands, which may lead them to making new purchases or upgrading existing plant and equipment. The deliverability and structure of debt is usually a crucial parameter in meeting the long term growth objectives. Their experience and market presence gives Company first hand knowledge of the appropriate financing options.
Read More
The Inter Globe Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹118.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is ₹106.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is 12.56 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inter Globe Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is ₹31.15 and ₹162.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inter Globe Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 117.96%, 3 Years at 74.91%, 1 Year at 260.40%, 6 Month at 43.62%, 3 Month at 0.20% and 1 Month at 25.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.