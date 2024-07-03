iifl-logo-icon 1
Inter Globe Finance Ltd Share Price

118.75
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open124.95
  • Day's High125
  • 52 Wk High162.4
  • Prev. Close124.95
  • Day's Low118.75
  • 52 Wk Low 31.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.01
  • P/E12.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value123.6
  • EPS9.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)106.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inter Globe Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Inter Globe Finance Ltd Corporate Action

21 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Inter Globe Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inter Globe Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.83%

Non-Promoter- 46.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inter Globe Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.82

6.82

6.82

6.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.6

82.16

80.27

81.82

Net Worth

97.42

88.98

87.09

88.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.67

-84.24

-5.47

8.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

78.51

92

39.24

6.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.51

92

39.24

6.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.89

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Inter Globe Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Navin Jain

Director & CFO

Anirban Dutta

Non Executive Director

Seema Gupta

Independent Director

Sumit Gupta

Independent Director

Arani Guha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pritha Beriwal

Independent Director

Mohit Rathi

Independent Director

Ayushi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Summary

Inter Globe Finance Limited, incorporated in 1992 is registered as a NBFC with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is an integrated financial services group, offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors.Headquartered in Kolkata, IGFL is one of West Bengals leading non-banking financial companies having diversified interests in the financial services sector. The Company is currently engaged in NBFC activities & Financial Management and Advisory Services and plans to expand its business by offering a wide array of financial products and services. Apart from financial products, it also plans to enter the wind-energy generation/ power sector to diversify product portfolio.As businesses expand and enter new geographies and markets, they need to keep pace with the growing demands, which may lead them to making new purchases or upgrading existing plant and equipment. The deliverability and structure of debt is usually a crucial parameter in meeting the long term growth objectives. Their experience and market presence gives Company first hand knowledge of the appropriate financing options.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inter Globe Finance Ltd share price today?

The Inter Globe Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹118.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is ₹106.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inter Globe Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is 12.56 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inter Globe Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inter Globe Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is ₹31.15 and ₹162.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inter Globe Finance Ltd?

Inter Globe Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 117.96%, 3 Years at 74.91%, 1 Year at 260.40%, 6 Month at 43.62%, 3 Month at 0.20% and 1 Month at 25.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inter Globe Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inter Globe Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.16 %

