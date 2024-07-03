Inter Globe Finance Ltd Summary

Inter Globe Finance Limited, incorporated in 1992 is registered as a NBFC with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is an integrated financial services group, offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors.Headquartered in Kolkata, IGFL is one of West Bengals leading non-banking financial companies having diversified interests in the financial services sector. The Company is currently engaged in NBFC activities & Financial Management and Advisory Services and plans to expand its business by offering a wide array of financial products and services. Apart from financial products, it also plans to enter the wind-energy generation/ power sector to diversify product portfolio.As businesses expand and enter new geographies and markets, they need to keep pace with the growing demands, which may lead them to making new purchases or upgrading existing plant and equipment. The deliverability and structure of debt is usually a crucial parameter in meeting the long term growth objectives. Their experience and market presence gives Company first hand knowledge of the appropriate financing options.