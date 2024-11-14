Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 20241 at 03:00 PM to consider & approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 alongwith other routine business Approval & consideration of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 alongwith ither routine business (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Notice Is Hereby Given That The Thirty First Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of M/S Inter Globe Finance Limited Will Be Held On Monday, the 30th day of september, 2024 at 11:00 AM through VC/OAVM In Addition to Board Meeting Outcome dated 29.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 302024 alongwith other routine business consideration & approval of unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith other routine business (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you at the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Monday the 27th day of May 2024 at 4:00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider & approve the audited financial results for the Quarter & year ended March 31 2024 & to allot 7660000 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 10/-eat at a price not less than Rs. 46.50/- to Promoters and Non-Promoters on Preferential basis on 27th May 2024 INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with other routine business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) In pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Monday, 27TH May, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, the Board has considered and approved the following: The Board took on record the In-principle approval letter vide their letter bearing No. LOD/PREF/AB/FIP/275/2024-25 dated 15th May 2024 as per Regulation 28(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India LODR Regulations, 2015, wherein the SE (The BSE) wherein the BSE has accorded their approval for the issue of 76,60,000 Convertible Warrants into 76,60,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price not less than Rs. 46.50/- to promoters & non promoters on preferential basis as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015; ATTACHED HEREWITH BM OUTCOME THE BOARD TOOK ON RECORD THE IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL LETTER WHEREIN THE BSE HAS ACCORDED THEIR APPROVAL FOR THE ISSUE OF 76,60,000 CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS INTO EQUITY SHARES OF RS. 10 EACH TO PROMOTERS AND NON PROMOTERS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Approval of Audited Financial results alongwith other routine business (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 along with other routine business

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for evaluating & approving the best 7 most suitable alternative for fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)

INTER GLOBE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to transact the following business : 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023 2. To consider & approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

