Inter Globe Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.67
-84.24
-5.47
8.06
Other operating items
Operating
1.67
-84.24
-5.47
8.06
Capital expenditure
0
-1.65
0.25
0.91
Free cash flow
1.67
-85.89
-5.22
8.97
Equity raised
164.32
168
172.41
173.23
Investing
0
-0.51
-1.6
-0.52
Financing
-1.46
1.49
-3.06
6.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.34
Net in cash
164.53
83.09
162.53
188.84
