Inter Globe Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

118.75
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Inter Globe Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.67

-84.24

-5.47

8.06

Other operating items

Operating

1.67

-84.24

-5.47

8.06

Capital expenditure

0

-1.65

0.25

0.91

Free cash flow

1.67

-85.89

-5.22

8.97

Equity raised

164.32

168

172.41

173.23

Investing

0

-0.51

-1.6

-0.52

Financing

-1.46

1.49

-3.06

6.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.34

Net in cash

164.53

83.09

162.53

188.84

QUICKLINKS FOR Inter Globe Finance Ltd

