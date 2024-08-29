|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Notice Is Hereby Given That The Thirty First Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of M/S Inter Globe Finance Limited Will Be Held On Monday, the 30th day of september, 2024 at 11:00 AM through VC/OAV In Addition to Board Meeting Outcome dated 29.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Outcome & proceedings of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
