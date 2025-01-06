iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Interworld Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

0.46
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Interworld Digital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.84

47.84

47.84

47.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.73

35.93

36.11

73.81

Net Worth

83.57

83.77

83.95

121.65

Minority Interest

Debt

1.4

1.3

1.1

1.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.42

Total Liabilities

84.97

85.07

85.05

123.17

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

6.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.47

1.47

1.47

1.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

83.46

83.54

83.52

115.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

13.05

13.08

13.07

23.81

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

73.68

73.69

73.85

105.77

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.17

-0.17

-10.71

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.1

-3.06

-3.23

-3.69

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.05

0

Total Assets

84.97

85.06

85.06

123.15

Interworld Digi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Interworld Digital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.