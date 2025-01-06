Interworld Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.84
47.84
47.84
47.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.73
35.93
36.11
73.81
Net Worth
83.57
83.77
83.95
121.65
Minority Interest
Debt
1.4
1.3
1.1
1.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.42
Total Liabilities
84.97
85.07
85.05
123.17
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
6.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
83.46
83.54
83.52
115.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
13.05
13.08
13.07
23.81
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
73.68
73.69
73.85
105.77
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.17
-0.17
-10.71
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.1
-3.06
-3.23
-3.69
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.05
0
Total Assets
84.97
85.06
85.06
123.15
