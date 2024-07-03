Summary

Incorporated on April 25, 1995, Interworld Digital Limited (Formerly known Interworld Fashion Limited) is engaged in the business of IT enabled services and Digital Cinema services. The Companys services consists of Out-of-Home (OOH), Initial Public Offer (IPO) Communication, Digital & Social Media, 360 Mobile Influence, Services with Innovation and Mobile Communication, which consists of Mobile Marketing, 3G Services and Web based Bulk SMS service. The Company at Digi Media provides an online and offline service called Reputation Management. It enables to publish in social media marketing campaign on Facebook, Fan Pages, Twitter and Company Website. It offers tools to customers to share about company products (blogs, forums, surveys) with the Company. It tries to connect with customers and present on social networks and create a profile for brand.Initially, the Company was engaged in exports of various products worldwide. In 2001, it added selling with the help of e-Commerce and due to good responses and possibilities in Information Technology, Company fully entered in development and marketing of Web based solutions and products and changed the name to Interworld.Com Ltd. In 2005, the Company launched a program Horizon 2005 and it became one of the pioneer company in sector of Digital Cinema in India.The Company is the first in India to talk about distribution of movies to theatre via satellite and to announce pay-as-you-go model to benefit the Film Industry. In addition, t

