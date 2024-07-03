iifl-logo-icon 1
Interworld Digital Ltd Share Price

0.46
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.5
  • Day's High0.5
  • 52 Wk High0.67
  • Prev. Close0.48
  • Day's Low0.46
  • 52 Wk Low 0.41
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Interworld Digital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0.67

52 Week's Low

0.41

Book Value

1.74

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Interworld Digital Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Interworld Digital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Interworld Digital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Interworld Digital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.84

47.84

47.84

47.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.73

35.93

36.11

73.81

Net Worth

83.57

83.77

83.95

121.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-98.93

Raw materials

0

0

-0.65

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.76

-1.51

-1.07

Depreciation

0

-0.57

-0.68

-0.97

Tax paid

0

0.12

0.12

-0.06

Working capital

-0.5

-0.4

-0.49

0.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-98.93

Op profit growth

7.57

-77.24

1,089.26

-111.67

EBIT growth

-96.48

-48.41

49.34

46.27

Net profit growth

-94.62

-53.76

22.46

71.42

No Record Found

Interworld Digital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Interworld Digital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Director

Madhu Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivangi Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Sharma

Additional Director

Kunjal Arvind Gala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Interworld Digital Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on April 25, 1995, Interworld Digital Limited (Formerly known Interworld Fashion Limited) is engaged in the business of IT enabled services and Digital Cinema services. The Companys services consists of Out-of-Home (OOH), Initial Public Offer (IPO) Communication, Digital & Social Media, 360 Mobile Influence, Services with Innovation and Mobile Communication, which consists of Mobile Marketing, 3G Services and Web based Bulk SMS service. The Company at Digi Media provides an online and offline service called Reputation Management. It enables to publish in social media marketing campaign on Facebook, Fan Pages, Twitter and Company Website. It offers tools to customers to share about company products (blogs, forums, surveys) with the Company. It tries to connect with customers and present on social networks and create a profile for brand.Initially, the Company was engaged in exports of various products worldwide. In 2001, it added selling with the help of e-Commerce and due to good responses and possibilities in Information Technology, Company fully entered in development and marketing of Web based solutions and products and changed the name to Interworld.Com Ltd. In 2005, the Company launched a program Horizon 2005 and it became one of the pioneer company in sector of Digital Cinema in India.The Company is the first in India to talk about distribution of movies to theatre via satellite and to announce pay-as-you-go model to benefit the Film Industry. In addition, t
Company FAQs

What is the Interworld Digital Ltd share price today?

The Interworld Digital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interworld Digital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interworld Digital Ltd is ₹22.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interworld Digital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interworld Digital Ltd is 0 and 0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interworld Digital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interworld Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interworld Digital Ltd is ₹0.41 and ₹0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Interworld Digital Ltd?

Interworld Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.19%, 3 Years at 22.67%, 1 Year at 4.35%, 6 Month at -12.73%, 3 Month at -17.24% and 1 Month at 9.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interworld Digital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interworld Digital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.93 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 89.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Interworld Digital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

