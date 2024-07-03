Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.46
52 Week's High₹0.67
52 Week's Low₹0.41
Book Value₹1.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.84
47.84
47.84
47.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.73
35.93
36.11
73.81
Net Worth
83.57
83.77
83.95
121.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-98.93
Raw materials
0
0
-0.65
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.76
-1.51
-1.07
Depreciation
0
-0.57
-0.68
-0.97
Tax paid
0
0.12
0.12
-0.06
Working capital
-0.5
-0.4
-0.49
0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-98.93
Op profit growth
7.57
-77.24
1,089.26
-111.67
EBIT growth
-96.48
-48.41
49.34
46.27
Net profit growth
-94.62
-53.76
22.46
71.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Director
Madhu Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivangi Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Sharma
Additional Director
Kunjal Arvind Gala
Reports by Interworld Digital Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on April 25, 1995, Interworld Digital Limited (Formerly known Interworld Fashion Limited) is engaged in the business of IT enabled services and Digital Cinema services. The Companys services consists of Out-of-Home (OOH), Initial Public Offer (IPO) Communication, Digital & Social Media, 360 Mobile Influence, Services with Innovation and Mobile Communication, which consists of Mobile Marketing, 3G Services and Web based Bulk SMS service. The Company at Digi Media provides an online and offline service called Reputation Management. It enables to publish in social media marketing campaign on Facebook, Fan Pages, Twitter and Company Website. It offers tools to customers to share about company products (blogs, forums, surveys) with the Company. It tries to connect with customers and present on social networks and create a profile for brand.Initially, the Company was engaged in exports of various products worldwide. In 2001, it added selling with the help of e-Commerce and due to good responses and possibilities in Information Technology, Company fully entered in development and marketing of Web based solutions and products and changed the name to Interworld.Com Ltd. In 2005, the Company launched a program Horizon 2005 and it became one of the pioneer company in sector of Digital Cinema in India.The Company is the first in India to talk about distribution of movies to theatre via satellite and to announce pay-as-you-go model to benefit the Film Industry. In addition, t
Read More
The Interworld Digital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interworld Digital Ltd is ₹22.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Interworld Digital Ltd is 0 and 0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interworld Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interworld Digital Ltd is ₹0.41 and ₹0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Interworld Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.19%, 3 Years at 22.67%, 1 Year at 4.35%, 6 Month at -12.73%, 3 Month at -17.24% and 1 Month at 9.09%.
