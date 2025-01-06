Interworld Digital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.76
-1.51
-1.07
Depreciation
0
-0.57
-0.68
-0.97
Tax paid
0
0.12
0.12
-0.06
Working capital
-0.5
-0.4
-0.49
0.44
Other operating items
Operating
-0.53
-1.61
-2.56
-1.66
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.53
-1.61
-2.56
-1.66
Equity raised
147.68
149.71
153.24
155.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.63
2.15
2.05
2.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
148.78
150.24
152.72
155.92
