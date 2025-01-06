Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-98.93
Raw materials
0
0
-0.65
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
56.28
Other costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
141.32
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.18
-0.83
-0.07
OPM
0
0
0
-97.61
Depreciation
0
-0.57
-0.68
-0.97
Interest expense
0
0
-0.04
-0.08
Other income
0.17
0
0.04
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.76
-1.51
-1.07
Taxes
0
0.12
0.12
-0.06
Tax rate
0
-16.41
-8.49
5.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.64
-1.39
-1.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.64
-1.39
-1.13
yoy growth (%)
-94.62
-53.76
22.46
71.42
NPM
0
0
0
-1,581.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.