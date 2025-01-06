iifl-logo-icon 1
Interworld Digital Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.46
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Interworld Digital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-98.93

Raw materials

0

0

-0.65

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

56.28

Other costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

141.32

Operating profit

-0.2

-0.18

-0.83

-0.07

OPM

0

0

0

-97.61

Depreciation

0

-0.57

-0.68

-0.97

Interest expense

0

0

-0.04

-0.08

Other income

0.17

0

0.04

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.76

-1.51

-1.07

Taxes

0

0.12

0.12

-0.06

Tax rate

0

-16.41

-8.49

5.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.64

-1.39

-1.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.64

-1.39

-1.13

yoy growth (%)

-94.62

-53.76

22.46

71.42

NPM

0

0

0

-1,581.02

