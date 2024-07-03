iifl-logo-icon 1
Interworld Digital Ltd Company Summary

0.44
(-4.35%)
Jan 13, 2025

Interworld Digital Ltd Summary

Incorporated on April 25, 1995, Interworld Digital Limited (Formerly known Interworld Fashion Limited) is engaged in the business of IT enabled services and Digital Cinema services. The Companys services consists of Out-of-Home (OOH), Initial Public Offer (IPO) Communication, Digital & Social Media, 360 Mobile Influence, Services with Innovation and Mobile Communication, which consists of Mobile Marketing, 3G Services and Web based Bulk SMS service. The Company at Digi Media provides an online and offline service called Reputation Management. It enables to publish in social media marketing campaign on Facebook, Fan Pages, Twitter and Company Website. It offers tools to customers to share about company products (blogs, forums, surveys) with the Company. It tries to connect with customers and present on social networks and create a profile for brand.Initially, the Company was engaged in exports of various products worldwide. In 2001, it added selling with the help of e-Commerce and due to good responses and possibilities in Information Technology, Company fully entered in development and marketing of Web based solutions and products and changed the name to Interworld.Com Ltd. In 2005, the Company launched a program Horizon 2005 and it became one of the pioneer company in sector of Digital Cinema in India.The Company is the first in India to talk about distribution of movies to theatre via satellite and to announce pay-as-you-go model to benefit the Film Industry. In addition, the Company has launched 3D technology towards digital cinema. It upgraded 6 theaters in Mumbai film circuit with 3D technology. In 2011-12, the Company was engaged in expansion of business activities and also undertook some new projects for expansion of business. The Company invested more than five years in developing Digital Cinema system, architecture of equipment, finalisation and tie-up with OEM manufacturing of Digital Projectors. It integrated its content division with MBCS India to cater to clients more efficiently. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. The Media and Entertainment sector of the Company is highly fragmented. Even though the growth of the traditional media is increasing, changes in preferences, due to urbanization, may be a factor that would hamper the growth in a long run. These include consuming television on the go.Radio listeners of the Company have have more choices to consume content - music, news, entertainment etc. by tuning into web radios, podcasts, audio-on-demand, etc.

