Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Balance Sheet

9.66
(-6.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.47

6.47

6.47

6.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.27

0.36

0.37

0.47

Net Worth

6.74

6.83

6.84

6.94

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0.34

0.4

0.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.86

7.17

7.24

7.92

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.08

0.04

0.05

Networking Capital

6.74

7.06

6.99

7.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.38

0.44

2.03

2.37

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.82

6.79

5.35

5.76

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.05

-0.3

-0.36

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.12

-0.09

-0.15

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.21

0.02

Total Assets

6.87

7.16

7.25

7.93

