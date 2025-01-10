Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.47
6.47
6.47
6.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.27
0.36
0.37
0.47
Net Worth
6.74
6.83
6.84
6.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.34
0.4
0.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.86
7.17
7.24
7.92
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.08
0.04
0.05
Networking Capital
6.74
7.06
6.99
7.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.38
0.44
2.03
2.37
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.82
6.79
5.35
5.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.05
-0.3
-0.36
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.12
-0.09
-0.15
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.21
0.02
Total Assets
6.87
7.16
7.25
7.93
