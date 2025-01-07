Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
5.29
7.26
20.4
yoy growth (%)
-100
-27.05
-64.41
1,044.54
Raw materials
0
-5.01
-6.91
-20.12
As % of sales
0
94.72
95.22
98.6
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.29
-0.24
-0.15
As % of sales
0
5.63
3.43
0.78
Other costs
-0.16
-1.21
-0.13
-0.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
22.88
1.9
2.02
Operating profit
-0.38
-1.23
-0.04
-0.28
OPM
0
-23.24
-0.56
-1.41
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.15
0
0
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.1
0
0
Other income
0.56
2.09
0.28
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.6
0.23
0.03
Taxes
0
-0.15
-0.06
-0.01
Tax rate
-10.8
-26.08
-26.13
-33.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
0.44
0.17
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
0.44
0.17
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-102.84
161.39
669.71
-72.45
NPM
0
8.45
2.36
0.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.