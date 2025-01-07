iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.4
(6.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:24:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

5.29

7.26

20.4

yoy growth (%)

-100

-27.05

-64.41

1,044.54

Raw materials

0

-5.01

-6.91

-20.12

As % of sales

0

94.72

95.22

98.6

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.29

-0.24

-0.15

As % of sales

0

5.63

3.43

0.78

Other costs

-0.16

-1.21

-0.13

-0.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

22.88

1.9

2.02

Operating profit

-0.38

-1.23

-0.04

-0.28

OPM

0

-23.24

-0.56

-1.41

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.15

0

0

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.1

0

0

Other income

0.56

2.09

0.28

0.32

Profit before tax

-0.01

0.6

0.23

0.03

Taxes

0

-0.15

-0.06

-0.01

Tax rate

-10.8

-26.08

-26.13

-33.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

0.44

0.17

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

0.44

0.17

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-102.84

161.39

669.71

-72.45

NPM

0

8.45

2.36

0.1

