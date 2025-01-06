Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.6
0.23
0.03
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.15
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.06
-0.01
Working capital
0.06
1.72
0.22
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
2.01
0.38
-0.05
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.02
0.71
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.04
1.99
1.09
-0.04
Equity raised
0.96
-0.16
-0.74
-0.78
Investing
0
-0.47
0
0
Financing
-0.02
1.44
0.74
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.89
2.79
1.09
-0.82
