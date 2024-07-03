iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Share Price

10.87
(3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

10.5

Prev. Close

10.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.49

Day's High

11.35

Day's Low

9.76

52 Week's High

11.2

52 Week's Low

3.65

Book Value

10.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.94%

Non-Promoter- 98.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.47

6.47

6.47

6.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.27

0.36

0.37

0.47

Net Worth

6.74

6.83

6.84

6.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

5.29

7.26

20.4

yoy growth (%)

-100

-27.05

-64.41

1,044.54

Raw materials

0

-5.01

-6.91

-20.12

As % of sales

0

94.72

95.22

98.6

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.29

-0.24

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

0.6

0.23

0.03

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.15

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.15

-0.06

-0.01

Working capital

0.06

1.72

0.22

-0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-27.05

-64.41

1,044.54

Op profit growth

-69.03

2,903.86

-85.79

23.09

EBIT growth

-88.49

195.01

604.09

-71.09

Net profit growth

-102.84

161.39

669.71

-72.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mahesh B Somani

Independent Director

Hetal N Chavda

Chairman & Managing Director

Kalpen R Shah

Independent Director

Sandeep M Shah

Additional Director

Ashish Kumar

Additional Director

Mamta Sharma

Additional Director

Ashok Kumar Chaudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd

Summary

Ishaan Infrastructure and Shelters Limited was incorporated on 19 October, 1995 and unveiled Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on October 24, 1995. Company was originally working in Ahmedabad, Commercial Hub of Gujarat. Later on, it started the business with other cities also and engaged in the business of Property Developers as well as trading in Stationery Papers and Steel.The Main Object of the Company to be pursued on its Incorporation are: To Undertake or Direct the construction and the maintenance of and to acquire by purchase , lease, exchange, hire or otherwise lands, properties, building, and estates of any tenure any interest therein, to sell, lease, let, mortgage or otherwise dispose off the same and purchase and sell for self or for any person free hold or lease hold lands, house, properties, buildings, offices, factories, workshops, godowns, farm houses, farms and any kind of landed properties or any share/interests therein and to carry on the business of land and estate agents on commission of otherwise without commission.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure. The Company also acts as builders, contractors etc, and is dealing in all kind of infrastructure activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd share price today?

The Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is ₹7.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is 0 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is ₹3.65 and ₹11.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd?

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.66%, 3 Years at 42.48%, 1 Year at 163.82%, 6 Month at 21.11%, 3 Month at 25.45% and 1 Month at 14.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

