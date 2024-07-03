Summary

Ishaan Infrastructure and Shelters Limited was incorporated on 19 October, 1995 and unveiled Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on October 24, 1995. Company was originally working in Ahmedabad, Commercial Hub of Gujarat. Later on, it started the business with other cities also and engaged in the business of Property Developers as well as trading in Stationery Papers and Steel.The Main Object of the Company to be pursued on its Incorporation are: To Undertake or Direct the construction and the maintenance of and to acquire by purchase , lease, exchange, hire or otherwise lands, properties, building, and estates of any tenure any interest therein, to sell, lease, let, mortgage or otherwise dispose off the same and purchase and sell for self or for any person free hold or lease hold lands, house, properties, buildings, offices, factories, workshops, godowns, farm houses, farms and any kind of landed properties or any share/interests therein and to carry on the business of land and estate agents on commission of otherwise without commission.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure. The Company also acts as builders, contractors etc, and is dealing in all kind of infrastructure activities.

