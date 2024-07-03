Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹10.5
Prev. Close₹10.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.49
Day's High₹11.35
Day's Low₹9.76
52 Week's High₹11.2
52 Week's Low₹3.65
Book Value₹10.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.47
6.47
6.47
6.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.27
0.36
0.37
0.47
Net Worth
6.74
6.83
6.84
6.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
5.29
7.26
20.4
yoy growth (%)
-100
-27.05
-64.41
1,044.54
Raw materials
0
-5.01
-6.91
-20.12
As % of sales
0
94.72
95.22
98.6
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.29
-0.24
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.6
0.23
0.03
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.15
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.06
-0.01
Working capital
0.06
1.72
0.22
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-27.05
-64.41
1,044.54
Op profit growth
-69.03
2,903.86
-85.79
23.09
EBIT growth
-88.49
195.01
604.09
-71.09
Net profit growth
-102.84
161.39
669.71
-72.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mahesh B Somani
Independent Director
Hetal N Chavda
Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpen R Shah
Independent Director
Sandeep M Shah
Additional Director
Ashish Kumar
Additional Director
Mamta Sharma
Additional Director
Ashok Kumar Chaudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ishaan Infrastructure and Shelters Limited was incorporated on 19 October, 1995 and unveiled Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on October 24, 1995. Company was originally working in Ahmedabad, Commercial Hub of Gujarat. Later on, it started the business with other cities also and engaged in the business of Property Developers as well as trading in Stationery Papers and Steel.The Main Object of the Company to be pursued on its Incorporation are: To Undertake or Direct the construction and the maintenance of and to acquire by purchase , lease, exchange, hire or otherwise lands, properties, building, and estates of any tenure any interest therein, to sell, lease, let, mortgage or otherwise dispose off the same and purchase and sell for self or for any person free hold or lease hold lands, house, properties, buildings, offices, factories, workshops, godowns, farm houses, farms and any kind of landed properties or any share/interests therein and to carry on the business of land and estate agents on commission of otherwise without commission.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure. The Company also acts as builders, contractors etc, and is dealing in all kind of infrastructure activities.
The Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is ₹7.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is 0 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd is ₹3.65 and ₹11.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.66%, 3 Years at 42.48%, 1 Year at 163.82%, 6 Month at 21.11%, 3 Month at 25.45% and 1 Month at 14.38%.
