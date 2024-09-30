Annual Reports 2023-24 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI ( lisiting Obligation and DIsclosure Requirments ) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the memeber ISHAAN INFRASTRCTURES AND SHELTER LIMITED in their duly called and convened 29th annual general meeting held on 30th september 2024 at 11:00 AM and Conclude 12:15 PM at the registered office of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) WE ENCLOSE HEREWITH A SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF 29TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AT REGISTERED OFFICE AT 203, FORTUNE BUSINESS HUB ,NR STYAMEV ELYSIYM SCIENCE CITY SOLA AHMEDABAD - 380060 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)