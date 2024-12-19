Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider and approve the Appointment of Ashish Kumar as an Additional Director of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the Appointment of Ashok Kumar Chaudhary as an Additional Director of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of Mamta Sharma as an Additional Director of the Company. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024 and the same meeting commenced at 11.00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decide the following matters: 1 Considered and approved the Appointment of Ashish Kumar as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Executive director. 2. Considered and approved the Appointment of Ashok Kumar Chaudhary as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Executive director.and other matter as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 a Meeting of Boardof Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, 30th NOVEMBER, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 5.00 P.M. and Conclude at 05:45 P.M. In that Meeting the board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and Approved the Resignation of Ms. JYOTI AGARWAL, Company Secretary of the Company. Kindly take the same on record

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13 November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 04.00 P.M. to transact following business; 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30TH September 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. You are requested to take the same on your record. Thisisto inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 13% November, 2024 and the same meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decide the following matters: 1 Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30T September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 7th September 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 04.00 P.M. to transact following business: 1. To Consider and appoint of M/s Nikhil Suchak & Associates Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair This is to inform you under Regulation 30 & other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday,7th August, 2024 at the Registered office of the company at 4:00 P.M and Conclude at 6:00 P.M. In that Meeting board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and Approved the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the member of the company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. 2. Approved the dates for Closure of Register of Member & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the company for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting from 23rd August, 2024 to 30th August, 2024 (Both days Inclusive). 3. Considered and Approved the Board of Director Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. and other (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 and the same meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 11:00 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decide the following matters: 1 Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30TH JUNE02024. 2 Considered and approved Change of Registered Office within the same city. 3. Considered and approved Resignation of Zeel Sanjay Soni from the post of Director (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 04.00 P.M. to transact following business; 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30TH JUNE 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. You are requested to take the same on your record. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on 14 August 2024 Wherein the following matters are considered : Appointment of Sandeep M shah as the chairman of the Board and Company. This to inform you that the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the company was held on Wednesday 14 August 2024 wherein the following matter were Considered Resignation of Zeel Sanjay Soni as Director of the Board and Company . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters Ltd is scheduled to be held on 1st July2024 at 4.00 PM at the Companys Registered Office :- The matters to be considered in the Board Meeting are: 1) To consider to Increase the Authorised Capital of the Compnay. 2) To consider to change the object clause. 3) To consider proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of preferential allotment in accordance with the provision of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation 2018 as amended; 4) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 01/07/2024 has been revised to 03/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 01/07/2024 has been revised to 03/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 1st July 2024 at 1111, 11th Floor, Shivalik Shilp, Iscon Cross Road Ambli-Bopal Road, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380015 at 05:00 P.M and concluded at 7:00 P.M wherein he following business was transacted; 1. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mrs. Pratima Srivastava (DIN: 01192980) as a Woman Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 01.07.2024. 2. Considered and approved the Resignation of Mrs. Hetal N Chavda (DIN: 07160586) as a Woman Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 01.07.2024. 3. Considered and approved the Resignation of Mr. MAHESHKUMAR BHOGILAL SOMANI (DIN: 07058835) as an Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 01.07.2024. Please take the same on your record. RESIGNATION OF WOMAN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024) In continuation to the intimation made by the Company on June 27, 2024 and June 29, 2024 in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you due to unavoidable reason which was scheduled on Wednesday, July 03, 2024 to discuss the following transactions stands cancelled: 1) To consider an increase in the Authorised Capital of the Company. 2) To consider the change in object clause of memorandum of the association of the company. 3) To consider proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of preferential allotment in accordance with the provision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2018, as amended; 4) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(LODR) Regulations2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 1111 11th Floor Shivalik Shilp Iscon Cross Road Ambli-Bopal Road S.G. Highway Ahmedabad - 380015 to transact the following business; 1. To Consider and Approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 4.00 P.M. and Conclude at 06:00 P.M. In that Meeting the board has decided following matter; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of preferential allotment in accordance with the provision of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation 2018. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 16, 2024, inter-alia, has considered the following: 1. The board has considered the proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of preferential allotment in accordance with the provision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2018, and redirected the said proposal to the Management committee to reassess and consider the same in the forthcoming Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 4th March 2024 at 1111, 11th Floor, Shivalik Shilp, Iscon Cross Road Ambli-Bopal Road, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380015 and concluded at 5:30 P.M wherein he following business was transacted; 1. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal (M.No. A56878) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 14.03.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 14th March 2024 which was commenced at 5:00 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm has considered to appoint Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal (M.No. A56878) as av Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024