IST Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.69
5.98
12.85
11.49
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.39
-2.76
-2.86
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.99
-2.79
-2.7
Working capital
-4.96
-0.82
-0.39
0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
0.76
6.9
6.22
Capital expenditure
1.83
5.16
-0.1
27.41
Free cash flow
1.6
5.92
6.8
33.63
Equity raised
367.33
349.63
321.86
303.58
Investing
15.97
22.11
7.47
-43.73
Financing
1.16
-0.08
-3.92
-8.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
386.06
377.59
332.22
284.86
