IST Ltd Cash Flow Statement

949
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

IST FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.69

5.98

12.85

11.49

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.39

-2.76

-2.86

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.99

-2.79

-2.7

Working capital

-4.96

-0.82

-0.39

0.29

Other operating items

Operating

-0.22

0.76

6.9

6.22

Capital expenditure

1.83

5.16

-0.1

27.41

Free cash flow

1.6

5.92

6.8

33.63

Equity raised

367.33

349.63

321.86

303.58

Investing

15.97

22.11

7.47

-43.73

Financing

1.16

-0.08

-3.92

-8.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

386.06

377.59

332.22

284.86

