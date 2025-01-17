Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.44
6.52
4.05
35.6
Op profit growth
24.04
-1.82
11.85
34.98
EBIT growth
23.38
2.36
13.12
25.38
Net profit growth
19.11
-20.02
16.57
22.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
75.29
70.07
76.03
70.73
EBIT margin
101.19
94.68
98.53
90.63
Net profit margin
70.12
67.96
90.52
80.8
RoCE
15.82
15.38
18.2
19.11
RoNW
2.77
2.78
4.24
4.37
RoA
2.74
2.76
4.18
4.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
81.87
68.73
171.87
147.44
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
74.96
62.39
165.68
141.08
Book value per share
765.19
665.45
1,097.15
925.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.64
4.07
2.6
2.62
P/CEPS
5.06
4.48
2.7
2.74
P/B
0.49
0.42
0.4
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
3.07
2.76
4.57
4.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.01
-26.02
-6.38
-8.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.99
25.17
26.91
26.6
Inventory days
17.24
23.41
24.74
25.66
Creditor days
-7.57
-3.4
-6.31
-6.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-23.29
-28.46
-53.87
-35.86
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.02
-0.03
-0.06
-0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.31
-2.55
-4.51
-5.3
Employee costs
-6.95
-7.8
-9.14
-9.45
Other costs
-9.42
-19.56
-10.29
-14.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.