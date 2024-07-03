iifl-logo-icon 1
IST Ltd Share Price

967.85
(0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open974
  • Day's High990
  • 52 Wk High1,128.2
  • Prev. Close961.25
  • Day's Low956.05
  • 52 Wk Low 802.1
  • Turnover (lac)6.77
  • P/E29.9
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value229.42
  • EPS32.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,128.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IST Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

974

Prev. Close

961.25

Turnover(Lac.)

6.77

Day's High

990

Day's Low

956.05

52 Week's High

1,128.2

52 Week's Low

802.1

Book Value

229.42

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,128.91

P/E

29.9

EPS

32.15

Divi. Yield

0

IST Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

IST Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

IST Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.95%

Foreign: 49.95%

Indian: 25.03%

Non-Promoter- 1.10%

Institutions: 1.10%

Non-Institutions: 23.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IST Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.85

5.85

5.85

5.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

240.07

209.01

201.21

191.84

Net Worth

245.92

214.86

207.06

197.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.76

17.55

23.98

25.27

yoy growth (%)

69.6

-26.82

-5.09

43.28

Raw materials

-11.34

-3.01

-5.01

-5.65

As % of sales

38.12

17.19

20.91

22.39

Employee costs

-8.06

-7.81

-8.8

-8.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.69

5.98

12.85

11.49

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.39

-2.76

-2.86

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.99

-2.79

-2.7

Working capital

-4.96

-0.82

-0.39

0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.6

-26.82

-5.09

43.28

Op profit growth

-510.3

-123.6

-5.2

418.68

EBIT growth

50.66

-49.57

4.6

36.02

Net profit growth

62.89

-50.36

14.49

32.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

109.66

121.07

125.23

136.52

118.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

109.66

121.07

125.23

136.52

118.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

95.29

41.35

58.4

40.6

34.16

IST Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IST Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

D Keelor

Non Executive Director

Mayur Gupta

Whole-time Director

Suresh Chand Jain

Non Executive Director

Gaurav Guptaa

Director (Technical)

Satchit Kumar Basu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhupinder Kumar

Independent Director

Gurpreet Kaur

Independent Director

Gopal Krishan Sharma

Independent Director

Neeraj Kumar Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IST Ltd

Summary

IST Ltd, an Indian based company was incorporated in August, 1975. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of precision turned, milled, drilled components and stampings for the industries, such as auto component industry, white goods industry, consumer goods industry, and dental and orthopeadic implants.The companys products include automotive transmission parts; carburettor parts; fuel injection equipment and parts; precision components and assemblies for communication equipment and office products, consumer durable and white goods, oral care products, and instrumentation and engineering goods, and dental and orthopeadic screws. The company manufactures Precision Turned, Milled, Drilled Components and stampings for Auto Component Industry, White Goods Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Dentel & Orthopeadic Implants. The company exports their products to the United States, Hungary, Germany, China, Switzerland and Hong Kong.The Company was started as a Wrist Watch manufacturing unit in collaboration with M/s. Ronda S.A., Switzerland in 1977. By 1984, IST Group started manufacturing Fine Time Mechanisms and most precision parts for consumer durables by creating Special Production Division (S.P.D.). Thereafter, it attempted Automotive Small Precision parts for two wheelers. In 1998, it saw a major change in clientele as the Company started supplying automotive parts for four wheelers to M/s. General Motors for their North America and Hungary Plants.During the yea
Company FAQs

What is the IST Ltd share price today?

The IST Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹967.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of IST Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IST Ltd is ₹1128.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IST Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IST Ltd is 29.9 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IST Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IST Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IST Ltd is ₹802.1 and ₹1128.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IST Ltd?

IST Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.71%, 3 Years at 23.02%, 1 Year at 17.86%, 6 Month at -1.86%, 3 Month at -6.12% and 1 Month at 2.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IST Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IST Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 1.10 %
Public - 23.91 %

