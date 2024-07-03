SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹974
Prev. Close₹961.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.77
Day's High₹990
Day's Low₹956.05
52 Week's High₹1,128.2
52 Week's Low₹802.1
Book Value₹229.42
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,128.91
P/E29.9
EPS32.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
240.07
209.01
201.21
191.84
Net Worth
245.92
214.86
207.06
197.69
Minority Interest
Revenue
29.76
17.55
23.98
25.27
yoy growth (%)
69.6
-26.82
-5.09
43.28
Raw materials
-11.34
-3.01
-5.01
-5.65
As % of sales
38.12
17.19
20.91
22.39
Employee costs
-8.06
-7.81
-8.8
-8.92
Profit before tax
9.69
5.98
12.85
11.49
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.39
-2.76
-2.86
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.99
-2.79
-2.7
Working capital
-4.96
-0.82
-0.39
0.29
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.6
-26.82
-5.09
43.28
Op profit growth
-510.3
-123.6
-5.2
418.68
EBIT growth
50.66
-49.57
4.6
36.02
Net profit growth
62.89
-50.36
14.49
32.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
109.66
121.07
125.23
136.52
118.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
109.66
121.07
125.23
136.52
118.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.29
41.35
58.4
40.6
34.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
D Keelor
Non Executive Director
Mayur Gupta
Whole-time Director
Suresh Chand Jain
Non Executive Director
Gaurav Guptaa
Director (Technical)
Satchit Kumar Basu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhupinder Kumar
Independent Director
Gurpreet Kaur
Independent Director
Gopal Krishan Sharma
Independent Director
Neeraj Kumar Aggarwal
Reports by IST Ltd
Summary
IST Ltd, an Indian based company was incorporated in August, 1975. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of precision turned, milled, drilled components and stampings for the industries, such as auto component industry, white goods industry, consumer goods industry, and dental and orthopeadic implants.The companys products include automotive transmission parts; carburettor parts; fuel injection equipment and parts; precision components and assemblies for communication equipment and office products, consumer durable and white goods, oral care products, and instrumentation and engineering goods, and dental and orthopeadic screws. The company manufactures Precision Turned, Milled, Drilled Components and stampings for Auto Component Industry, White Goods Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Dentel & Orthopeadic Implants. The company exports their products to the United States, Hungary, Germany, China, Switzerland and Hong Kong.The Company was started as a Wrist Watch manufacturing unit in collaboration with M/s. Ronda S.A., Switzerland in 1977. By 1984, IST Group started manufacturing Fine Time Mechanisms and most precision parts for consumer durables by creating Special Production Division (S.P.D.). Thereafter, it attempted Automotive Small Precision parts for two wheelers. In 1998, it saw a major change in clientele as the Company started supplying automotive parts for four wheelers to M/s. General Motors for their North America and Hungary Plants.During the yea
The IST Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹967.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IST Ltd is ₹1128.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IST Ltd is 29.9 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IST Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IST Ltd is ₹802.1 and ₹1128.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IST Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.71%, 3 Years at 23.02%, 1 Year at 17.86%, 6 Month at -1.86%, 3 Month at -6.12% and 1 Month at 2.48%.
