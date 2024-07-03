Summary

IST Ltd, an Indian based company was incorporated in August, 1975. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of precision turned, milled, drilled components and stampings for the industries, such as auto component industry, white goods industry, consumer goods industry, and dental and orthopeadic implants.The companys products include automotive transmission parts; carburettor parts; fuel injection equipment and parts; precision components and assemblies for communication equipment and office products, consumer durable and white goods, oral care products, and instrumentation and engineering goods, and dental and orthopeadic screws. The company manufactures Precision Turned, Milled, Drilled Components and stampings for Auto Component Industry, White Goods Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Dentel & Orthopeadic Implants. The company exports their products to the United States, Hungary, Germany, China, Switzerland and Hong Kong.The Company was started as a Wrist Watch manufacturing unit in collaboration with M/s. Ronda S.A., Switzerland in 1977. By 1984, IST Group started manufacturing Fine Time Mechanisms and most precision parts for consumer durables by creating Special Production Division (S.P.D.). Thereafter, it attempted Automotive Small Precision parts for two wheelers. In 1998, it saw a major change in clientele as the Company started supplying automotive parts for four wheelers to M/s. General Motors for their North America and Hungary Plants.During the yea

Read More