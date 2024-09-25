|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the advertisement published in the newspaper regarding the Notice given to the shareholders by advertisement for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th September, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, please find enclosed the proceedings of 48th Annual General Meeting held on 25.09.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, please note that the shareholders at their 48th Annual General Meeting held today on September 25, 2024 have appointed M/s. VSVG & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors for the first term of 5 years. Necessary disclosure as prescribed is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE 48TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 25TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
