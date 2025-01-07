iifl-logo-icon 1
IST Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

967.15
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.76

17.55

23.98

25.27

yoy growth (%)

69.6

-26.82

-5.09

43.28

Raw materials

-11.34

-3.01

-5.01

-5.65

As % of sales

38.12

17.19

20.91

22.39

Employee costs

-8.06

-7.81

-8.8

-8.92

As % of sales

27.1

44.52

36.7

35.3

Other costs

-6.43

-7.67

-6.13

-6.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.63

43.7

25.56

25.46

Operating profit

3.9

-0.95

4.03

4.25

OPM

13.12

-5.42

16.81

16.83

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.39

-2.76

-2.86

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.59

-0.19

-0.97

Other income

9.41

10.93

11.78

11.08

Profit before tax

9.69

5.98

12.85

11.49

Taxes

-1.55

-0.99

-2.79

-2.7

Tax rate

-16.06

-16.54

-21.71

-23.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.13

4.99

10.06

8.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.13

4.99

10.06

8.78

yoy growth (%)

62.89

-50.36

14.49

32.64

NPM

27.33

28.45

41.95

34.77

