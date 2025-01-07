Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.76
17.55
23.98
25.27
yoy growth (%)
69.6
-26.82
-5.09
43.28
Raw materials
-11.34
-3.01
-5.01
-5.65
As % of sales
38.12
17.19
20.91
22.39
Employee costs
-8.06
-7.81
-8.8
-8.92
As % of sales
27.1
44.52
36.7
35.3
Other costs
-6.43
-7.67
-6.13
-6.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.63
43.7
25.56
25.46
Operating profit
3.9
-0.95
4.03
4.25
OPM
13.12
-5.42
16.81
16.83
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.39
-2.76
-2.86
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.59
-0.19
-0.97
Other income
9.41
10.93
11.78
11.08
Profit before tax
9.69
5.98
12.85
11.49
Taxes
-1.55
-0.99
-2.79
-2.7
Tax rate
-16.06
-16.54
-21.71
-23.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.13
4.99
10.06
8.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.13
4.99
10.06
8.78
yoy growth (%)
62.89
-50.36
14.49
32.64
NPM
27.33
28.45
41.95
34.77
