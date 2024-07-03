IST Ltd Summary

IST Ltd, an Indian based company was incorporated in August, 1975. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of precision turned, milled, drilled components and stampings for the industries, such as auto component industry, white goods industry, consumer goods industry, and dental and orthopeadic implants.The companys products include automotive transmission parts; carburettor parts; fuel injection equipment and parts; precision components and assemblies for communication equipment and office products, consumer durable and white goods, oral care products, and instrumentation and engineering goods, and dental and orthopeadic screws. The company manufactures Precision Turned, Milled, Drilled Components and stampings for Auto Component Industry, White Goods Industry, Consumer Goods Industry and Dentel & Orthopeadic Implants. The company exports their products to the United States, Hungary, Germany, China, Switzerland and Hong Kong.The Company was started as a Wrist Watch manufacturing unit in collaboration with M/s. Ronda S.A., Switzerland in 1977. By 1984, IST Group started manufacturing Fine Time Mechanisms and most precision parts for consumer durables by creating Special Production Division (S.P.D.). Thereafter, it attempted Automotive Small Precision parts for two wheelers. In 1998, it saw a major change in clientele as the Company started supplying automotive parts for four wheelers to M/s. General Motors for their North America and Hungary Plants.During the year 2006-07, Gurgaon Infospace Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Also, the subsidiary company, Gurgaon Infospace purchased land admeasuring 28.619 acres from the company for developing Special Economic Zone along with Unitech Developers and Projects Ltd. During the year, IST Steel & Power Ltd and Neil Builders Ltd ceased to the subsidiary companies.During the year 2008-09, the company sold their entire equity shareholding held in Western Indus Power Ltd and Western Indus Power Ltd ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.