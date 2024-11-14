iifl-logo-icon 1
IST CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
IST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14/11/2024 had considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. Copy of the Outcome is enclosed for your ready reference (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of LODR, PFA disclosure w.r.t. change in directorate as per the disclosure annexed.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
IST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. PFA the outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) With ref to our earlier intimation dated 14th August, PFA the fresh intimation along with the requisite disclosure w.r.t. the recommendation by the Board for the appointment of statutory auditors by the shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
IST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held today, inter alia, to consider and approve annual financial statements and financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of LODR, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the same along with auditors report and declaration for unmodified opinion . Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
IST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2023. Please find enclosed financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ending 31st December, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the same. Please find enclosed herewith the financial results of the company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ending 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

