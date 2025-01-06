iStreet Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.52
9.22
9.22
8.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.28
-10.85
-10.61
-10.62
Net Worth
-1.76
-1.63
-1.39
-2.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1.8
1.8
2
1.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.04
0.16
0.6
-0.6
Fixed Assets
0.07
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.03
0.06
-0.06
-0.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.09
0.09
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.12
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.21
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
-0.42
Cash
0
0.11
0.65
0
Total Assets
0.05
0.18
0.6
-0.61
