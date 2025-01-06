iifl-logo-icon 1
iStreet Network Ltd Balance Sheet

4.07
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.52

9.22

9.22

8.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.28

-10.85

-10.61

-10.62

Net Worth

-1.76

-1.63

-1.39

-2.1

Minority Interest

Debt

1.8

1.8

2

1.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.04

0.16

0.6

-0.6

Fixed Assets

0.07

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.03

0.06

-0.06

-0.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.09

0.09

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.12

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

-0.21

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

-0.42

Cash

0

0.11

0.65

0

Total Assets

0.05

0.18

0.6

-0.61

