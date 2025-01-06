Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.93
0.08
34.87
yoy growth (%)
-100
2,191.64
-99.75
89.73
Raw materials
0
-1.92
-0.08
-33.59
As % of sales
0
99.5
98.35
96.33
Employee costs
0
-0.05
-0.26
-0.81
As % of sales
0
2.59
311.07
2.32
Other costs
-0.11
-0.32
-0.39
-3.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
16.55
462.72
11.24
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.36
-0.65
-3.45
OPM
0
-18.65
-772.15
-9.9
Depreciation
0
-0.06
-0.14
-0.16
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.04
Other income
0
0.08
0.21
0
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.34
-0.58
-3.65
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-0.34
-0.58
-3.65
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.5
0
Net profit
-0.11
-0.34
-2.08
-3.65
yoy growth (%)
-66.85
-83.71
-42.92
26.29
NPM
0
-17.53
-2,466.57
-10.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.