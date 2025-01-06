iifl-logo-icon 1
iStreet Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.07
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.93

0.08

34.87

yoy growth (%)

-100

2,191.64

-99.75

89.73

Raw materials

0

-1.92

-0.08

-33.59

As % of sales

0

99.5

98.35

96.33

Employee costs

0

-0.05

-0.26

-0.81

As % of sales

0

2.59

311.07

2.32

Other costs

-0.11

-0.32

-0.39

-3.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

16.55

462.72

11.24

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.36

-0.65

-3.45

OPM

0

-18.65

-772.15

-9.9

Depreciation

0

-0.06

-0.14

-0.16

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.04

Other income

0

0.08

0.21

0

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.34

-0.58

-3.65

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-0.34

-0.58

-3.65

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.5

0

Net profit

-0.11

-0.34

-2.08

-3.65

yoy growth (%)

-66.85

-83.71

-42.92

26.29

NPM

0

-17.53

-2,466.57

-10.48

