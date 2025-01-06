iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

iStreet Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.07
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR iStreet Network Ltd

iStreet Network FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.34

-0.58

-3.65

Depreciation

0

-0.06

-0.14

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.12

-0.26

-1.57

-1.73

Other operating items

Operating

-0.23

-0.66

-2.3

-5.55

Capital expenditure

0

-0.32

-0.09

0

Free cash flow

-0.23

-0.98

-2.39

-5.55

Equity raised

-20.98

-20.27

-16.1

-9.12

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

3

3

2.71

1.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-18.22

-18.26

-15.78

-13.47

iStreet Network : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR iStreet Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.