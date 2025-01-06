iStreet Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.34
-0.58
-3.65
Depreciation
0
-0.06
-0.14
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.12
-0.26
-1.57
-1.73
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
-0.66
-2.3
-5.55
Capital expenditure
0
-0.32
-0.09
0
Free cash flow
-0.23
-0.98
-2.39
-5.55
Equity raised
-20.98
-20.27
-16.1
-9.12
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
3
3
2.71
1.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.22
-18.26
-15.78
-13.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.