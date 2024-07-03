iifl-logo-icon 1
iStreet Network Ltd Share Price

4.07
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.07
  • Day's High4.07
  • 52 Wk High5.44
  • Prev. Close4.28
  • Day's Low4.07
  • 52 Wk Low 1.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value-0.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

iStreet Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

4.07

Prev. Close

4.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.78

Day's High

4.07

Day's Low

4.07

52 Week's High

5.44

52 Week's Low

1.86

Book Value

-0.86

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

iStreet Network Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

iStreet Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

iStreet Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.20%

Non-Promoter- 53.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

iStreet Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.52

9.22

9.22

8.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.28

-10.85

-10.61

-10.62

Net Worth

-1.76

-1.63

-1.39

-2.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.93

0.08

34.87

yoy growth (%)

-100

2,191.64

-99.75

89.73

Raw materials

0

-1.92

-0.08

-33.59

As % of sales

0

99.5

98.35

96.33

Employee costs

0

-0.05

-0.26

-0.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.34

-0.58

-3.65

Depreciation

0

-0.06

-0.14

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.12

-0.26

-1.57

-1.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

2,191.64

-99.75

89.73

Op profit growth

-68.8

-44.62

-81.07

15.9

EBIT growth

-66.85

-42.12

-83.73

24.73

Net profit growth

-66.85

-83.71

-42.92

26.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

18.39

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

18.39

Other Operating Income

0.24

Other Income

0

iStreet Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT iStreet Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Malu

Managing Director

Meenu Malu

Independent Director

Ravindra Nemichand Kala

Independent Director

Suresh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surabhi Pal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by iStreet Network Ltd

Summary

iStreet Network Ltd was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Principle Marketing Group Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th June, 1986. The Company became a deemed Public Company on 10th March 1992 resulting in acquiring more than 25% of the share of a Public Limited Company. Meanwhile, the Company converted itself as a regular Public Company on 18th April, 1992 and subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Principal Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Limited.The Company is an Internet & Retail Catalogue company and sells products and services through its Internet Retail Stores known as iStreet Bazaar. iStreet Bazaar - the Internet Retail Store is a physical store in a neighborhood area which runs on virtual inventory. The network of Internet Retail Stores is one of the major assets for the Company to run its business. These network retailers give eCommerce shopping experience to customers based on trust and relationship. This model is unique and innovative. The Company has invested huge resources to build its business. In March 2017, the Company was classified into the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) list by BSE. Since, the criteria for classifying the Company into GSM was not that clear, it was placed in stage I of GSM list. Consequent to classifying into GSM, and its restriction of FREE tradability of its shares, the Company was unable to raise fresh capital for the business and hence suspended its operation effective April,
Company FAQs

What is the iStreet Network Ltd share price today?

The iStreet Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of iStreet Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of iStreet Network Ltd is ₹8.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of iStreet Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of iStreet Network Ltd is 0 and -4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of iStreet Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a iStreet Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of iStreet Network Ltd is ₹1.86 and ₹5.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of iStreet Network Ltd?

iStreet Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.32%, 3 Years at 28.65%, 1 Year at 58.52%, 6 Month at -6.55%, 3 Month at 37.62% and 1 Month at 35.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of iStreet Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of iStreet Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.80 %

