SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹4.07
Prev. Close₹4.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.78
Day's High₹4.07
Day's Low₹4.07
52 Week's High₹5.44
52 Week's Low₹1.86
Book Value₹-0.86
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.52
9.22
9.22
8.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.28
-10.85
-10.61
-10.62
Net Worth
-1.76
-1.63
-1.39
-2.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.93
0.08
34.87
yoy growth (%)
-100
2,191.64
-99.75
89.73
Raw materials
0
-1.92
-0.08
-33.59
As % of sales
0
99.5
98.35
96.33
Employee costs
0
-0.05
-0.26
-0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.34
-0.58
-3.65
Depreciation
0
-0.06
-0.14
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.12
-0.26
-1.57
-1.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
2,191.64
-99.75
89.73
Op profit growth
-68.8
-44.62
-81.07
15.9
EBIT growth
-66.85
-42.12
-83.73
24.73
Net profit growth
-66.85
-83.71
-42.92
26.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
18.39
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
18.39
Other Operating Income
0.24
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Malu
Managing Director
Meenu Malu
Independent Director
Ravindra Nemichand Kala
Independent Director
Suresh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surabhi Pal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by iStreet Network Ltd
Summary
iStreet Network Ltd was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Principle Marketing Group Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th June, 1986. The Company became a deemed Public Company on 10th March 1992 resulting in acquiring more than 25% of the share of a Public Limited Company. Meanwhile, the Company converted itself as a regular Public Company on 18th April, 1992 and subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Principal Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Limited.The Company is an Internet & Retail Catalogue company and sells products and services through its Internet Retail Stores known as iStreet Bazaar. iStreet Bazaar - the Internet Retail Store is a physical store in a neighborhood area which runs on virtual inventory. The network of Internet Retail Stores is one of the major assets for the Company to run its business. These network retailers give eCommerce shopping experience to customers based on trust and relationship. This model is unique and innovative. The Company has invested huge resources to build its business. In March 2017, the Company was classified into the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) list by BSE. Since, the criteria for classifying the Company into GSM was not that clear, it was placed in stage I of GSM list. Consequent to classifying into GSM, and its restriction of FREE tradability of its shares, the Company was unable to raise fresh capital for the business and hence suspended its operation effective April,
Read More
The iStreet Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of iStreet Network Ltd is ₹8.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of iStreet Network Ltd is 0 and -4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a iStreet Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of iStreet Network Ltd is ₹1.86 and ₹5.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
iStreet Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.32%, 3 Years at 28.65%, 1 Year at 58.52%, 6 Month at -6.55%, 3 Month at 37.62% and 1 Month at 35.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.