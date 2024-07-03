Summary

iStreet Network Ltd was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Principle Marketing Group Pvt. Ltd. vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th June, 1986. The Company became a deemed Public Company on 10th March 1992 resulting in acquiring more than 25% of the share of a Public Limited Company. Meanwhile, the Company converted itself as a regular Public Company on 18th April, 1992 and subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Principal Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Limited.The Company is an Internet & Retail Catalogue company and sells products and services through its Internet Retail Stores known as iStreet Bazaar. iStreet Bazaar - the Internet Retail Store is a physical store in a neighborhood area which runs on virtual inventory. The network of Internet Retail Stores is one of the major assets for the Company to run its business. These network retailers give eCommerce shopping experience to customers based on trust and relationship. This model is unique and innovative. The Company has invested huge resources to build its business. In March 2017, the Company was classified into the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) list by BSE. Since, the criteria for classifying the Company into GSM was not that clear, it was placed in stage I of GSM list. Consequent to classifying into GSM, and its restriction of FREE tradability of its shares, the Company was unable to raise fresh capital for the business and hence suspended its operation effective April,

