iStreet Network Ltd Board Meeting

3.87
(-4.91%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

iStreet Network CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 202526 Dec 2024
Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for Quarter and Nine month ended December 31 2024 along with the Limited Review report Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)
Board Meeting6 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve General business of the company attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year end 30th September 2024 along with the Limited audit report for the corresponding period Attached is the outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter end 30th June 2024 along with the Limited audit report for the corresponding period Attached is the outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for quarter and year end 31st March 2024 Outcome of board meeting attached Attached audited financial results for quarter and year end March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Attached is the outcome of the board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

iStreet Network: Related News

No Record Found

