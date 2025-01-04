Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 26 Dec 2024

Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for Quarter and Nine month ended December 31 2024 along with the Limited Review report Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve General business of the company attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year end 30th September 2024 along with the Limited audit report for the corresponding period Attached is the outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter end 30th June 2024 along with the Limited audit report for the corresponding period Attached is the outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for quarter and year end 31st March 2024 Outcome of board meeting attached Attached audited financial results for quarter and year end March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024