To the Members of iStreet Network Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS Financial Statements of iStreet Network Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the India Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Attention is drawn to Note No. 22 of the Ind AS financial statements, wherein, the Company has been incurring losses and also the net worth of the Company has turned negative. Further, the Company is classified into the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) list by BSE since 2017. The Company has suspended its Internet Retail operation and has moved forward to providing services in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company had issued 70 Lacs equity warrants in earlier years which was to be subscribed within 18 months from the date of issue. Since the warrants were not subscribed with the said timelines, the same were forfeited by the Company. The Company is in the process of raising additional funds for building necessary strengths for this new business opportunity in AI. In view of this, the Ind AS financial statements for year ended March 31, 2024 of the Company are prepared on going concern basis.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that we do not have any matters to be reported as Key audit matters to be communicated in our Report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As a part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the Audit.

We also:

? Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind As specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(6) of the Act, as amended Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company does not have long-term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provision for material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company. iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or investin other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalfof the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. v.

The company had neither declared any dividend in the previous year nor paid any dividend during the current year.

same was not operated throughout the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and hence the

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S M M P & Company

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 120438W

Chintan Shah

Partner Membership No. 166729 UDIN No. 24166729BKCPXE6409 Mumbai, dated May 21, 2024

Annexure to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the head "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 of iStreet Network Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, we further report as under:

(i) Property Plant & Equipment (PPE) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records verified by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment. However, considering the age and situation of the Property Plant and Equipment, the company has impaired the entire PPE during the year.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets, by which all fixed assets are verified every year. As explained to us there were no discrepancies on such physically verification carried out by the management. In our opinion the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) As explained to us, there are no immovable properties comprising of Building which were held in the name of the Company during the year.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventory a) The Company did not have any Inventory at any time during the year under review and hence the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii) (a) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from any banks and Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable during the year.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records verified by us during the year, the Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured, to any Companies firm and other parties. Thus the provisions of Clause 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records verified by us, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or given any guarantee or security falling under the purview of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence the provision of clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable during the year.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government for the Company under Section 148(1) of the Act for the goods and services dealt in by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

vii) As per the records verified by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Services Tax and Income Tax with the appropriate authorities during the year and there were no amounts representing outstanding balances for more than six months as on the Balance Sheet date. As explained to us, the statutes pertaining to ESIC, Customs Duty and Cess are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

As per the records verified by us, the below mentioned undisputed amounts payable in respect of Tax Deducted at Source were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Tax Deducted at Source 1.99

According to the information and explanation given us and as per the records verified by us, the Company does not have disputed statutory liability during the year under review in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Cess and other material Statutory dues.

viii) As per the records verified by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix)

Loans & Borrowings

a) As per the records verified by us, the Company has not availed of any secured loan from any banks or financial institution in the previous year. Further, the Company has not issued any debentures during the year under review.

b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not availed any term loan from any banks of financial institutions during the year. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year and hence the reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence the reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) Initial/further public offer and Preferential/Private placement of Shares or Debentures a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial/further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) Frauds on or by the Company a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company or its officers, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company during the year under review and hence, the criteria as stipulated under Nidhi Rules 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) As per the information and explanations given during the course of our verification, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties made by the Company were in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, to the extent applicable to the Company during the year. The relevant details in respect of the same have been appropriately disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as per the requirements of the Indian Accounting Standards - 24.

xiv)

Internal Audit

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) As per the information and explanations provided to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors within the purview of Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) Registration with Reserve Bank of India and Core Investment Company in the group a) As per the information and explanations provided to us and based on the overall operations of the Company, the Company is not required to obtain registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no Core Investment Companies (CICs) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year as well as immediately preceding financial year covered by our audit amounting to Rs. 12.92 Lacs and Rs. 24.06 Lacs respectively.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable for the period.

For S M M P & Company Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 120438W

Chintan Shah Partner Membership No. 166729

UDIN No. 24166729BKCPXE6409

Mumbai,

dated May 21, 2024

Annexure B to the Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS financial statement of iStreet Network Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of iStreet Network Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls :

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting :

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting :

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion :

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, established an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

For S M M P & Company Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 120438W

Chintan Shah

Partner Membership No. 166729

UDIN No. 24166729BKCPXE6409

Mumbai, dated May 21, 2024