ITL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.19
58.35
50.72
45.07
Net Worth
70.39
61.55
53.92
48.27
Minority Interest
Debt
13.47
12.34
13.39
13.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.88
0.93
1.17
Total Liabilities
84.76
74.77
68.24
63.3
Fixed Assets
11.56
9.77
10.41
11.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.97
14.27
11.7
9.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
54.09
49.04
44.6
41.72
Inventories
43.31
38.58
38
29.91
Inventory Days
122.72
Sundry Debtors
24.63
22.24
21.36
21.04
Debtor Days
86.33
Other Current Assets
13.17
17.02
10.7
11.09
Sundry Creditors
-17.01
-19.87
-17.03
-13.54
Creditor Days
55.55
Other Current Liabilities
-10.01
-8.93
-8.43
-6.78
Cash
2.14
1.7
1.52
0.98
Total Assets
84.76
74.78
68.23
63.31
