ITL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

446.3
(1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

ITL Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

6.29

6.43

4.82

2.75

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.14

-0.87

-1

Tax paid

-1.25

-1.3

-1.08

-0.65

Working capital

7.07

2.04

-0.32

2.06

Other operating items

Operating

10.75

6.02

2.53

3.16

Capital expenditure

5.56

0.2

0.34

1.19

Free cash flow

16.31

6.22

2.87

4.35

Equity raised

69.33

48.86

41.81

37.98

Investing

8.44

-0.37

-0.14

-0.11

Financing

2.18

1.29

-2.67

0.6

Dividends paid

0

0.16

0.16

0.16

Net in cash

96.27

56.16

42.03

42.98

