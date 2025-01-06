ITL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
6.29
6.43
4.82
2.75
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.14
-0.87
-1
Tax paid
-1.25
-1.3
-1.08
-0.65
Working capital
7.07
2.04
-0.32
2.06
Other operating items
Operating
10.75
6.02
2.53
3.16
Capital expenditure
5.56
0.2
0.34
1.19
Free cash flow
16.31
6.22
2.87
4.35
Equity raised
69.33
48.86
41.81
37.98
Investing
8.44
-0.37
-0.14
-0.11
Financing
2.18
1.29
-2.67
0.6
Dividends paid
0
0.16
0.16
0.16
Net in cash
96.27
56.16
42.03
42.98
