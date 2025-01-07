iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

444
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ITL Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

88.95

83.1

69.78

56.27

yoy growth (%)

7.03

19.08

24.01

-6.75

Raw materials

-62.41

-54.95

-46.06

-36.08

As % of sales

70.15

66.12

66

64.12

Employee costs

-10.55

-9.64

-7.76

-7.47

As % of sales

11.86

11.6

11.13

13.28

Other costs

-7.65

-10.35

-8.61

-7.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.6

12.45

12.34

13.15

Operating profit

8.33

8.16

7.34

5.31

OPM

9.37

9.81

10.51

9.43

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.14

-0.87

-1

Interest expense

-1.29

-1.3

-2.27

-2.18

Other income

0.6

0.72

0.63

0.63

Profit before tax

6.29

6.43

4.82

2.75

Taxes

-1.25

-1.3

-1.08

-0.65

Tax rate

-19.87

-20.24

-22.43

-23.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.04

5.13

3.74

2.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.04

5.13

3.74

2.1

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

37.16

77.82

-8.3

NPM

5.66

6.17

5.35

3.73

ITL Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ITL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.