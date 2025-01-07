Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
88.95
83.1
69.78
56.27
yoy growth (%)
7.03
19.08
24.01
-6.75
Raw materials
-62.41
-54.95
-46.06
-36.08
As % of sales
70.15
66.12
66
64.12
Employee costs
-10.55
-9.64
-7.76
-7.47
As % of sales
11.86
11.6
11.13
13.28
Other costs
-7.65
-10.35
-8.61
-7.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.6
12.45
12.34
13.15
Operating profit
8.33
8.16
7.34
5.31
OPM
9.37
9.81
10.51
9.43
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.14
-0.87
-1
Interest expense
-1.29
-1.3
-2.27
-2.18
Other income
0.6
0.72
0.63
0.63
Profit before tax
6.29
6.43
4.82
2.75
Taxes
-1.25
-1.3
-1.08
-0.65
Tax rate
-19.87
-20.24
-22.43
-23.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.04
5.13
3.74
2.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.04
5.13
3.74
2.1
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
37.16
77.82
-8.3
NPM
5.66
6.17
5.35
3.73
