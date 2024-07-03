SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹450
Prev. Close₹441.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.39
Day's High₹450
Day's Low₹438.05
52 Week's High₹530
52 Week's Low₹265.4
Book Value₹233.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.44
P/E15.01
EPS29.39
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.19
58.35
50.72
45.07
Net Worth
70.39
61.55
53.92
48.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
88.95
83.1
69.78
56.27
yoy growth (%)
7.03
19.08
24.01
-6.75
Raw materials
-62.41
-54.95
-46.06
-36.08
As % of sales
70.15
66.12
66
64.12
Employee costs
-10.55
-9.64
-7.76
-7.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
6.29
6.43
4.82
2.75
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.14
-0.87
-1
Tax paid
-1.25
-1.3
-1.08
-0.65
Working capital
7.07
2.04
-0.32
2.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.03
19.08
24.01
-6.75
Op profit growth
2.18
11.17
38.22
-6.1
EBIT growth
-1.9
9.03
43.59
-4.61
Net profit growth
-1.71
37.16
77.82
-8.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
157.79
144.02
113.51
88.98
79.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
157.79
144.02
113.51
88.98
79.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.25
2.49
1.77
0.61
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Managing Director
Rajendra Singh Jain
Joint Managing Director
Mahendra Singh Jain
Independent Director
Rajesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Maheswari
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Apoorva Doshi
Independent Director
Pratima Jain
Reports by ITL Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.89, ITL Industries Ltd (formerly Indore Tools Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.93. Led by the Promoter, Madan Singh Jain and Rajendra Jain, the Company is engaged in manufacturing Band Saw Machines, CNC Tube Mills, Machine Tools, Sale and purchase of Hydraulic Items. In 1993, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme. It expanded amnd modernised the plant facilities at Indore. It also introduced new line of products like welding machines, bricquetting machines, slotting machines, etc. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue in Aug.93.In 1994-95, the company diversified into agro products field and launched its potato french fries under the McDon brand name in the western region of the country. In Mar.96, the company entered into a technical collaboration with a buy-back arrangement with Keuro Machinenbau GmbH & Co, Germany.The company exported Special Purpose Machines worth Rs.757 lacs to US based Power Generating company. It has invested around Rs.100 lacs for necessary infrastructure facility during 2001-02. The company has invested Rs.55 lacs for necessary infrastructure & facilities.During 2006-07, the Company introduced Indias first NC Carbide Circular Saw Machines, now offering various models to cover 10mm to 250mm cutting capacity. It joined hands with Technomech Engineers who produce Tube & Pipe Manufacturing Equipments lik
The ITL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹447.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITL Industries Ltd is ₹143.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ITL Industries Ltd is 15.01 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITL Industries Ltd is ₹265.4 and ₹530 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ITL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.18%, 3 Years at 44.77%, 1 Year at 50.53%, 6 Month at -5.76%, 3 Month at -5.55% and 1 Month at 7.25%.
