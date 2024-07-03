Summary

Incorporated in Jan.89, ITL Industries Ltd (formerly Indore Tools Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.93. Led by the Promoter, Madan Singh Jain and Rajendra Jain, the Company is engaged in manufacturing Band Saw Machines, CNC Tube Mills, Machine Tools, Sale and purchase of Hydraulic Items. In 1993, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme. It expanded amnd modernised the plant facilities at Indore. It also introduced new line of products like welding machines, bricquetting machines, slotting machines, etc. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue in Aug.93.In 1994-95, the company diversified into agro products field and launched its potato french fries under the McDon brand name in the western region of the country. In Mar.96, the company entered into a technical collaboration with a buy-back arrangement with Keuro Machinenbau GmbH & Co, Germany.The company exported Special Purpose Machines worth Rs.757 lacs to US based Power Generating company. It has invested around Rs.100 lacs for necessary infrastructure facility during 2001-02. The company has invested Rs.55 lacs for necessary infrastructure & facilities.During 2006-07, the Company introduced Indias first NC Carbide Circular Saw Machines, now offering various models to cover 10mm to 250mm cutting capacity. It joined hands with Technomech Engineers who produce Tube & Pipe Manufacturing Equipments lik

