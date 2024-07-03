iifl-logo-icon 1
ITL Industries Ltd Share Price

447.65
(1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open450
  • Day's High450
  • 52 Wk High530
  • Prev. Close441.05
  • Day's Low438.05
  • 52 Wk Low 265.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.39
  • P/E15.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value233.77
  • EPS29.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.44
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ITL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

450

Prev. Close

441.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.39

Day's High

450

Day's Low

438.05

52 Week's High

530

52 Week's Low

265.4

Book Value

233.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.44

P/E

15.01

EPS

29.39

Divi. Yield

0.23

ITL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

ITL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ITL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.97%

Non-Promoter- 55.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
ITL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.19

58.35

50.72

45.07

Net Worth

70.39

61.55

53.92

48.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

88.95

83.1

69.78

56.27

yoy growth (%)

7.03

19.08

24.01

-6.75

Raw materials

-62.41

-54.95

-46.06

-36.08

As % of sales

70.15

66.12

66

64.12

Employee costs

-10.55

-9.64

-7.76

-7.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

6.29

6.43

4.82

2.75

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.14

-0.87

-1

Tax paid

-1.25

-1.3

-1.08

-0.65

Working capital

7.07

2.04

-0.32

2.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.03

19.08

24.01

-6.75

Op profit growth

2.18

11.17

38.22

-6.1

EBIT growth

-1.9

9.03

43.59

-4.61

Net profit growth

-1.71

37.16

77.82

-8.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

157.79

144.02

113.51

88.98

79.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

157.79

144.02

113.51

88.98

79.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.25

2.49

1.77

0.61

0.98

View Annually Results

ITL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ITL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajendra Singh Jain

Joint Managing Director

Mahendra Singh Jain

Independent Director

Rajesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Maheswari

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Apoorva Doshi

Independent Director

Pratima Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ITL Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.89, ITL Industries Ltd (formerly Indore Tools Ltd) was incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.93. Led by the Promoter, Madan Singh Jain and Rajendra Jain, the Company is engaged in manufacturing Band Saw Machines, CNC Tube Mills, Machine Tools, Sale and purchase of Hydraulic Items. In 1993, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme. It expanded amnd modernised the plant facilities at Indore. It also introduced new line of products like welding machines, bricquetting machines, slotting machines, etc. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue in Aug.93.In 1994-95, the company diversified into agro products field and launched its potato french fries under the McDon brand name in the western region of the country. In Mar.96, the company entered into a technical collaboration with a buy-back arrangement with Keuro Machinenbau GmbH & Co, Germany.The company exported Special Purpose Machines worth Rs.757 lacs to US based Power Generating company. It has invested around Rs.100 lacs for necessary infrastructure facility during 2001-02. The company has invested Rs.55 lacs for necessary infrastructure & facilities.During 2006-07, the Company introduced Indias first NC Carbide Circular Saw Machines, now offering various models to cover 10mm to 250mm cutting capacity. It joined hands with Technomech Engineers who produce Tube & Pipe Manufacturing Equipments lik
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ITL Industries Ltd share price today?

The ITL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹447.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of ITL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITL Industries Ltd is ₹143.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ITL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ITL Industries Ltd is 15.01 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ITL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITL Industries Ltd is ₹265.4 and ₹530 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ITL Industries Ltd?

ITL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.18%, 3 Years at 44.77%, 1 Year at 50.53%, 6 Month at -5.76%, 3 Month at -5.55% and 1 Month at 7.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ITL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ITL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.02 %

