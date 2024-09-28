|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28rh September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 1 I 1, Sector-B, Sanwer Road, i Industrial Area, Indore-452015. we are submitting herewith proceeding of 36th Annual General Meeting as required under Section 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) we are hereby submitting Scrutineers Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
