The Register of Members & Share Transfer books will be closed from Sunday, 22nd September, 2024 to Saturday, 28rr September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 36rh Annual General Meeting of the Company. We are submitting herewith Information under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Company book closed from Sunday, 22nd September, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)