We are hereby submitting that Board approved the dividend for the FY 2023-24 as final dividend of Rs.1/- (10%) per equity shares We are submitting herewith Information under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Company book closed from Sunday, 22nd September, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)