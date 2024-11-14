Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Quarterly/Half yearly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended September 30 2024. 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Quarterly/ Half Yearly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ Half year ended September 30 2024. 3. To approve the Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on September 30 2024 4. To approve the Un-Audited Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on September 30 2024 5. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting which shall include at least one Independent Director if any. We are submitting herewith Un-audited Standalone and consolidated financial results along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and cash flow for the quarter/ Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note the cessation of Dr. Pratima Jain Non-Executive Independent Woman Director of the company due to tenure completion of her second term as Independent Director. To Re-constitute Audit Committee; Nomination and Remuneration Committee; Stakeholders Relationship Committee and CSR Committee. Dear Sir, With reference and further to Notice of Board Meeting dated September 18, 2024, This is to inform you that in the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:20 P.M., the Board of Directors has inter alia decided and approved the following business:- 1. Taken note that the Cessation of Dr. Pratima Jain (DIN -06955665), Non-Executive-Independent Woman Director of the company with effect from close of business hours on September 26, 2024, due to tenure completion of his second term as Independent Director pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Reconstituted the Audit Committee; Nomination and Remuneration Committee; Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee of the Company as details below, with effect from with effect from September 27, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and recommend the re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra Jain (DIN: 00256515) as Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of the Members of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. To consider approve and recommend the re-appointment of Mr. Mahendra Jain (DIN: 00256047) as Joint Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of the Members of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. To Consider and Recommend the Re-Appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain (DIN: 10289373) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 (five) years with effect from August 25 2025 upto August 24 2030 (both days inclusive). 4. To approve appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 5. To appoint an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Woman Director. 6. To consider approve and recommend of loans investments guarantee or security under section 185 of companies act 2013 subject to approval o Dear Sir, 1. Approved the Re-Appointment of Mr. Rajendra Jain (DIN: 00256515) as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years and revision in the remuneration with effect from 1st February, 2025 subject to approval of the members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. Approved the Re-Appointment of Mr. Mahendra Jain (DIN: 00256047) as Joint Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years and revision in the remuneration with effect from 1st February, 2025 subject to approval of the members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Approved the Re-Appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain (DIN: 10289373) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 (five) years with effect from August 25, 2025 upto August 24, 2030 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting which shall include at least one Independent Director if any. We are submitting herewith standalone and consolidated Un-audited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review reported by the Auditors for the quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow and notes thereon for the year ended March 31 2024. 4. To consider and recommend final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 if any. 5. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting which shall include at least one Independent Director if any. we are hereby submitting that Board approved th dividend for the FY 2023-24 as final dividend of Rs.1/- (10%) per equity shares We have to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, has inter alia to considered and approved following business:- 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Taken on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024. 3. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements, including the Balance Sheet, as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow and notes thereon for the year ended March 31, 2024. 4. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1/- (10%) per Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note that the retirement of Mr. Niranjan Chakraborty (DIN:00443524) Non-Executive-Independent Director of the company with effect from close of business hours on 31st March 2024 upon completion of his second term as Independent Director pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013. 2. To re-constitute Audit Committee of the Company. 3. To re-constitute Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. 4. To re-constitute Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company. 5. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting which shall include at least one Independent Director if any. 1. Taken note that the retirement of Mr. Niranjan Chakraborty (DIN:00443524), Non-Executive-Independent Director of the company with effect from close of business hours on 31st March, 2024, upon completion of his second term as Independent Director pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Reconstituted the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. 3. Reconstituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. 4. Reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. The Board has taken on record the retirement of Mr. Niranjan Chakroborty (DIN: 00443524), Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31st March, 2024, upon completion of his second term as Independent Director pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024