iifl-logo
iifl-logo

J J Exporters Ltd Balance Sheet

3.61
(-4.75%)
Mar 2, 2020|09:23:13 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Exporters Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9.13

9.13

9.13

9.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-46.65

-46.62

-46.53

-47.35

Net Worth

-37.52

-37.49

-37.4

-38.09

Minority Interest

Debt

35.44

35.43

35.39

39.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.08

-2.05

-2.01

1.09

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.1

-2.09

-2.13

0.9

Inventories

0.09

0.1

0.11

0.11

Inventory Days

2,557.32

2,281.25

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0.02

Debtor Days

232.48

414.77

Other Current Assets

1.75

1.75

1.75

12.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

-0.31

Creditor Days

697.45

6,428.97

Other Current Liabilities

-3.93

-3.91

-3.97

-10.97

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.12

0.21

Total Assets

-2.08

-2.06

-2.01

1.11

J J Exporters : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Exporters Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.