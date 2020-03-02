J J Exporters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9.13
9.13
9.13
9.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-46.65
-46.62
-46.53
-47.35
Net Worth
-37.52
-37.49
-37.4
-38.09
Minority Interest
Debt
35.44
35.43
35.39
39.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.08
-2.05
-2.01
1.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.1
-2.09
-2.13
0.9
Inventories
0.09
0.1
0.11
0.11
Inventory Days
2,557.32
2,281.25
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0.02
Debtor Days
232.48
414.77
Other Current Assets
1.75
1.75
1.75
12.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
-0.31
Creditor Days
697.45
6,428.97
Other Current Liabilities
-3.93
-3.91
-3.97
-10.97
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.12
0.21
Total Assets
-2.08
-2.06
-2.01
1.11
