SectorTextiles
Open₹3.61
Prev. Close₹3.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹3.61
Day's Low₹3.61
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-40.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9.13
9.13
9.13
9.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-46.65
-46.62
-46.53
-47.35
Net Worth
-37.52
-37.49
-37.4
-38.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.01
1.14
6.93
yoy growth (%)
-10.79
-98.46
-83.46
-49.6
Raw materials
0
0
-0.84
-3.73
As % of sales
26.11
31.81
73.45
53.77
Employee costs
0
-0.09
-0.84
-2.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
-0.15
-5.28
-13.39
Depreciation
0
0
-0.84
-2.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.11
9.26
-2.54
-5.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.79
-98.46
-83.46
-49.6
Op profit growth
85.85
-94.8
8.66
-65.68
EBIT growth
-531.76
-94.81
-48.19
-38.87
Net profit growth
-531.76
-96.99
-60.55
-24.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
5.84
11.87
18.23
24.17
38.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.84
11.87
18.23
24.17
38.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.43
0.18
3.24
11.98
3.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
S N Jhunjhunwala
Vice Chairman (Non-executive)
Rajiv Jhunjhunwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipali Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Singhi
64 Bright Street,
West Bengal - 700019
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jjexporters.com
Email: jjemail@vsnl.com
12/1/5 Manoharpukar,
Road Ground Floor,
Kolkata-700026
Tel: 91-033-40724051
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcskol@rediffmail.com
Summary
J J Exporters is a partnership firm started in 1966. Incorporated in Dec.72, it became a public limited company in 1973. It was promoted by S N Jhunjhunwala.The companys primary activity is the export...
Read More
Reports by J J Exporters Ltd
