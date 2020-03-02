J J Exporters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
-0.15
-5.28
-13.39
Depreciation
0
0
-0.84
-2.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.11
9.26
-2.54
-5.97
Other operating items
Operating
-2.42
9.09
-8.66
-22.19
Capital expenditure
-1.56
-10.24
-18.98
-82.89
Free cash flow
-3.98
-1.14
-27.64
-105.08
Equity raised
-94.69
-93.26
-81.57
-54.13
Investing
0
-0.24
-0.5
-1.16
Financing
-3.8
0
-15.77
4.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-102.48
-94.64
-125.49
-156.18
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.