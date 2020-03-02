iifl-logo
J J Exporters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.61
(-4.75%)
Mar 2, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

-0.15

-5.28

-13.39

Depreciation

0

0

-0.84

-2.83

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.11

9.26

-2.54

-5.97

Other operating items

Operating

-2.42

9.09

-8.66

-22.19

Capital expenditure

-1.56

-10.24

-18.98

-82.89

Free cash flow

-3.98

-1.14

-27.64

-105.08

Equity raised

-94.69

-93.26

-81.57

-54.13

Investing

0

-0.24

-0.5

-1.16

Financing

-3.8

0

-15.77

4.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-102.48

-94.64

-125.49

-156.18

