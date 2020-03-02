iifl-logo
iifl-logo

J J Exporters Ltd Key Ratios

3.61
(-4.75%)
Mar 2, 2020|09:23:13 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Exporters Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.82

-34.87

-24.57

-37.16

Op profit growth

4.75

-58.8

212.93

-70.11

EBIT growth

-44.36

-32.1

-774.53

-113.45

Net profit growth

-58.07

-20.96

546.17

-87.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-71.84

-33.72

-53.31

-12.85

EBIT margin

-63.49

-56.12

-53.83

6.01

Net profit margin

-101.57

-119.13

-98.16

-11.45

RoCE

-23.06

-20.67

-21.31

2.44

RoNW

4.78

17.14

104.91

-11.46

RoA

-9.22

-10.97

-9.71

-1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.31

-18.34

-22.92

-7.76

Book value per share

-36.67

-30.27

-14.26

5.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.64

-0.24

-0.24

-0.88

P/B

-0.12

-0.14

-0.39

1.35

EV/EBIDTA

-15.06

-15.26

-8.26

8.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.12

0.07

0.42

0.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.07

52.41

53.25

68.25

Inventory days

221.91

131.72

117.41

128.65

Creditor days

-36.19

-23.9

-19.52

-37.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.67

0.89

1.22

-0.2

Net debt / equity

-1.13

-1.93

-3.65

9.83

Net debt / op. profit

-9.22

-13.51

-4.97

-14.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.62

-62.21

-70.28

-71.29

Employee costs

-28.53

-26.93

-22.53

-17.5

Other costs

-69.69

-44.57

-60.49

-24.05

J J Exporters : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Exporters Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.