|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.82
-34.87
-24.57
-37.16
Op profit growth
4.75
-58.8
212.93
-70.11
EBIT growth
-44.36
-32.1
-774.53
-113.45
Net profit growth
-58.07
-20.96
546.17
-87.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-71.84
-33.72
-53.31
-12.85
EBIT margin
-63.49
-56.12
-53.83
6.01
Net profit margin
-101.57
-119.13
-98.16
-11.45
RoCE
-23.06
-20.67
-21.31
2.44
RoNW
4.78
17.14
104.91
-11.46
RoA
-9.22
-10.97
-9.71
-1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.31
-18.34
-22.92
-7.76
Book value per share
-36.67
-30.27
-14.26
5.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.64
-0.24
-0.24
-0.88
P/B
-0.12
-0.14
-0.39
1.35
EV/EBIDTA
-15.06
-15.26
-8.26
8.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.12
0.07
0.42
0.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.07
52.41
53.25
68.25
Inventory days
221.91
131.72
117.41
128.65
Creditor days
-36.19
-23.9
-19.52
-37.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.67
0.89
1.22
-0.2
Net debt / equity
-1.13
-1.93
-3.65
9.83
Net debt / op. profit
-9.22
-13.51
-4.97
-14.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.62
-62.21
-70.28
-71.29
Employee costs
-28.53
-26.93
-22.53
-17.5
Other costs
-69.69
-44.57
-60.49
-24.05
