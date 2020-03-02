iifl-logo
iifl-logo

J J Exporters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.61
(-4.75%)
Mar 2, 2020|09:23:13 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Exporters Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.01

1.14

6.93

yoy growth (%)

-10.79

-98.46

-83.46

-49.6

Raw materials

0

0

-0.84

-3.73

As % of sales

26.11

31.81

73.45

53.77

Employee costs

0

-0.09

-0.84

-2.26

As % of sales

43.94

555.68

73.89

32.71

Other costs

-0.34

-0.09

-2.96

-4.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,189.17

548.86

258.75

60.07

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.18

-3.51

-3.23

OPM

-2,159.23

-1,036.36

-306.1

-46.56

Depreciation

0

0

-0.84

-2.83

Interest expense

0

0

-2.21

-7.47

Other income

1.02

0.02

1.28

0.14

Profit before tax

0.68

-0.15

-5.28

-13.39

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.68

-0.15

-5.28

-13.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.68

-0.15

-5.28

-13.39

yoy growth (%)

-531.76

-96.99

-60.55

-24.58

NPM

4,372.61

-903.4

-460.58

-193.01

J J Exporters : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Exporters Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.