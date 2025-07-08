iifl-logo
J J Exporters Ltd Company Summary

3.61
(-4.75%)
Mar 2, 2020|09:23:13 AM

J J Exporters Ltd Summary

J J Exporters is a partnership firm started in 1966. Incorporated in Dec.72, it became a public limited company in 1973. It was promoted by S N Jhunjhunwala.The companys primary activity is the export of silk fabrics. It develops designs for silk fabrics in-house and gets them woven from handloom weavers in Bangalore and Bhagalpur. The yarn used by the weavers is supplied by the company. It has a yarn dyeing facility at Bangalore and a fabric dyeing and finishing facility at Bhagalpur.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 at a premium of Rs 60 to part-finance the expenditure in establishing yarn preparatory facilities and in modernising its yarn dyeing facilities at its Bangalore unit, and its fabric dyeing facilities at Bhagalpur. The company is one of the top silk fabric exporters and has won several awards. It is a recognised Trading House.The silk fabric is used by garment manufacturers, worldwide. Some of its high-profile customers are Elegance, Germany, Cadena, Spain; and Carnet, Italy. Silk garments are exported by the company directly to fashion houses in Germany and the US. During 2001-02 the Company made a Bonus Shares in the ratio of one share for every 2 shares were alloted to the shareholders.Subject to approval of Shareholders and the Hon High Court of Kolkata Mysores Rubbers Ltd will be merged with J J Exporters Ltd with effect from 1st April,2002.

