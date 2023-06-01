J L Morison India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.37
1.37
1.37
1.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.07
195.8
167.26
145.44
Net Worth
197.44
197.17
168.63
146.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0.25
0.23
0.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.1
16.67
3.16
2.52
Total Liabilities
212.01
214.09
172.02
149.8
Fixed Assets
24.05
24.03
24.56
25.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
187.26
187.84
143.65
101.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.24
1.41
1.26
1.19
Networking Capital
-3.23
-3.08
-1.87
8.66
Inventories
13.2
15.1
10.87
15.7
Inventory Days
39.62
61.59
Sundry Debtors
3.33
4.1
2.43
3.28
Debtor Days
8.85
12.86
Other Current Assets
8.2
3.62
10.4
11.74
Sundry Creditors
-17.58
-17.02
-18.24
-13.62
Creditor Days
66.48
53.43
Other Current Liabilities
-10.39
-8.88
-7.33
-8.44
Cash
2.68
3.87
4.4
13.26
Total Assets
211.99
214.07
172
149.8
