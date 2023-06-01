J L Morison India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.4
5.33
10.72
0.66
Depreciation
-0.97
-1.3
-1.35
-1.46
Tax paid
-1.38
-1.17
-1.08
1.22
Working capital
-17.65
7.31
-17.07
-2.86
Other operating items
Operating
-13.61
10.16
-8.78
-2.44
Capital expenditure
-1.34
-0.12
1.2
0.72
Free cash flow
-14.95
10.04
-7.58
-1.71
Equity raised
307.68
318.55
348.37
259.53
Investing
42.31
-43.26
17.25
94.7
Financing
-0.24
-1.66
0.79
-0.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0.13
0.13
Net in cash
334.8
283.67
358.96
352.31
No Record Found
