iifl-logo
iifl-logo

J L Morison India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,025
(0.94%)
Jun 1, 2023|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J L Morison India Ltd

J L Morison(I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.4

5.33

10.72

0.66

Depreciation

-0.97

-1.3

-1.35

-1.46

Tax paid

-1.38

-1.17

-1.08

1.22

Working capital

-17.65

7.31

-17.07

-2.86

Other operating items

Operating

-13.61

10.16

-8.78

-2.44

Capital expenditure

-1.34

-0.12

1.2

0.72

Free cash flow

-14.95

10.04

-7.58

-1.71

Equity raised

307.68

318.55

348.37

259.53

Investing

42.31

-43.26

17.25

94.7

Financing

-0.24

-1.66

0.79

-0.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0.13

0.13

Net in cash

334.8

283.67

358.96

352.31

J L Morison(I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR J L Morison India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.