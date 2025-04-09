Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹2,018.95
Prev. Close₹2,006.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.93
Day's High₹2,025
Day's Low₹2,005.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1,441.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)277.43
P/E41.51
EPS48.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.37
1.37
1.37
1.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.07
195.8
167.26
145.44
Net Worth
197.44
197.17
168.63
146.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
100.13
93.03
85.67
74.77
yoy growth (%)
7.63
8.58
14.58
-20.32
Raw materials
-46.34
-45.23
-42.83
-41.62
As % of sales
46.27
48.62
49.99
55.66
Employee costs
-21.26
-19.11
-15.45
-14.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.4
5.33
10.72
0.66
Depreciation
-0.97
-1.3
-1.35
-1.46
Tax paid
-1.38
-1.17
-1.08
1.22
Working capital
-17.65
7.31
-17.07
-2.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.63
8.58
14.58
-20.32
Op profit growth
65.46
-43.72
-659.11
-124.28
EBIT growth
19.47
-49.76
1,398.48
-84.4
Net profit growth
20.56
-56.85
411.51
-32.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
89.8
48.36
48.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.8
48.36
48.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.09
2.02
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,251.75
|97.69
|2,59,892.65
|4,275.39
|0.06
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
797.05
|65.17
|27,976.46
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
259.9
|14.57
|20,318.32
|460.56
|2.39
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
535.35
|139.05
|11,825.08
|26.61
|0.27
|291.34
|64.86
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
245.95
|117.12
|7,997.89
|21.58
|0
|470.55
|35.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanjay Kothari
Independent Director
Dinesh Sharma
Executive Director & CEO
Sohan Sarda
Independent Director
Lalit Bararia
Independent Director
Annapurna Dubey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Motilal Vaishnav
Non Executive Director
R N Mody
Reports by J L Morison India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (India) Ltd. (JLML) is engaged in trading and manufacturing of personal care products. The Company manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present shareholding pattern of JLML is 40% with the foreign collaborator, 38.1% with companies, and 18.22% with the public. Its subsidiaries are JLM Exports (India), JLM Suture (India) and JLM Medical (India).The Company launched Nivea for Men - After Shave Lotion & to expand its presence in high growth segment of the mens toileteries catogery. Company has relaunched Nivea Fairness Creame with Licorice in the Skin Care Market. Company also launched Nivea Soap with Skin Caring Liquid has fared extremely well & company has plans to take several marketing initiatives to increase the volume for the consumers.Company has entered into a joint venture with the internationally renowned Haircolour cosmetic German Company, Wella AG for distribution of their products in India. The shareholding Agreement with 74% to Wella & 26% to JLM. With the larger business opportunities available, Company now being converted into commercial agreements to help lead it succesfully in the new millennium.During 1999-2000, the company su
Read More
