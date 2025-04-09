Summary

Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (India) Ltd. (JLML) is engaged in trading and manufacturing of personal care products. The Company manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present shareholding pattern of JLML is 40% with the foreign collaborator, 38.1% with companies, and 18.22% with the public. Its subsidiaries are JLM Exports (India), JLM Suture (India) and JLM Medical (India).The Company launched Nivea for Men - After Shave Lotion & to expand its presence in high growth segment of the mens toileteries catogery. Company has relaunched Nivea Fairness Creame with Licorice in the Skin Care Market. Company also launched Nivea Soap with Skin Caring Liquid has fared extremely well & company has plans to take several marketing initiatives to increase the volume for the consumers.Company has entered into a joint venture with the internationally renowned Haircolour cosmetic German Company, Wella AG for distribution of their products in India. The shareholding Agreement with 74% to Wella & 26% to JLM. With the larger business opportunities available, Company now being converted into commercial agreements to help lead it succesfully in the new millennium.During 1999-2000, the company su

Read More