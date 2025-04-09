iifl-logo
J L Morison India Ltd Share Price

2,025
(0.94%)
Jun 1, 2023|03:29:56 PM

J L Morison India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2,018.95

Prev. Close

2,006.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.93

Day's High

2,025

Day's Low

2,005.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,441.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

277.43

P/E

41.51

EPS

48.7

Divi. Yield

0

J L Morison India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

J L Morison (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

J L Morison (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:54 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

J L Morison India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.37

1.37

1.37

1.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

196.07

195.8

167.26

145.44

Net Worth

197.44

197.17

168.63

146.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

100.13

93.03

85.67

74.77

yoy growth (%)

7.63

8.58

14.58

-20.32

Raw materials

-46.34

-45.23

-42.83

-41.62

As % of sales

46.27

48.62

49.99

55.66

Employee costs

-21.26

-19.11

-15.45

-14.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.4

5.33

10.72

0.66

Depreciation

-0.97

-1.3

-1.35

-1.46

Tax paid

-1.38

-1.17

-1.08

1.22

Working capital

-17.65

7.31

-17.07

-2.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.63

8.58

14.58

-20.32

Op profit growth

65.46

-43.72

-659.11

-124.28

EBIT growth

19.47

-49.76

1,398.48

-84.4

Net profit growth

20.56

-56.85

411.51

-32.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

89.8

48.36

48.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.8

48.36

48.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.09

2.02

1.26

J L Morison India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,251.75

97.692,59,892.654,275.390.066,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

797.05

65.1727,976.4665.790.82672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

259.9

14.5720,318.32460.562.3913,094.8650.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

535.35

139.0511,825.0826.610.27291.3464.86

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

245.95

117.127,997.8921.580470.5535.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT J L Morison India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sanjay Kothari

Independent Director

Dinesh Sharma

Executive Director & CEO

Sohan Sarda

Independent Director

Lalit Bararia

Independent Director

Annapurna Dubey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Motilal Vaishnav

Non Executive Director

R N Mody

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J L Morison India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (India) Ltd. (JLML) is engaged in trading and manufacturing of personal care products. The Company manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present shareholding pattern of JLML is 40% with the foreign collaborator, 38.1% with companies, and 18.22% with the public. Its subsidiaries are JLM Exports (India), JLM Suture (India) and JLM Medical (India).The Company launched Nivea for Men - After Shave Lotion & to expand its presence in high growth segment of the mens toileteries catogery. Company has relaunched Nivea Fairness Creame with Licorice in the Skin Care Market. Company also launched Nivea Soap with Skin Caring Liquid has fared extremely well & company has plans to take several marketing initiatives to increase the volume for the consumers.Company has entered into a joint venture with the internationally renowned Haircolour cosmetic German Company, Wella AG for distribution of their products in India. The shareholding Agreement with 74% to Wella & 26% to JLM. With the larger business opportunities available, Company now being converted into commercial agreements to help lead it succesfully in the new millennium.During 1999-2000, the company su
