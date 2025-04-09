J L Morison India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (India) Ltd. (JLML) is engaged in trading and manufacturing of personal care products. The Company manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present shareholding pattern of JLML is 40% with the foreign collaborator, 38.1% with companies, and 18.22% with the public. Its subsidiaries are JLM Exports (India), JLM Suture (India) and JLM Medical (India).The Company launched Nivea for Men - After Shave Lotion & to expand its presence in high growth segment of the mens toileteries catogery. Company has relaunched Nivea Fairness Creame with Licorice in the Skin Care Market. Company also launched Nivea Soap with Skin Caring Liquid has fared extremely well & company has plans to take several marketing initiatives to increase the volume for the consumers.Company has entered into a joint venture with the internationally renowned Haircolour cosmetic German Company, Wella AG for distribution of their products in India. The shareholding Agreement with 74% to Wella & 26% to JLM. With the larger business opportunities available, Company now being converted into commercial agreements to help lead it succesfully in the new millennium.During 1999-2000, the company successfully launched the Wella range of products both in the professional and retail segments. Under the flagship of Koleston Perfect range of colours, alongwith Activators, Salon Shampoo and Conditioner were launched for beauty parlours and the Nivea factory at Waluj, Aurangabad was inaugurated.Nivea Body Talc-Bouquet and Nivea for Men Musk Talc was introduced during the year and it has been accepted well during the year by the consumer.In 2011-12, Company introduced air fresheners, under its Life Style Division with the brand name Seasons which comes in five fragrances viz. Sandalwood, Lime, Jasmine, Lavender and Rose. Life Style Division also introduced F5 Male and Female Deodorant Body Spray. It launched London Variant. Moreover, the Company launched Bigen Mens Speedy and Bigen Mens Beard. Zero Gravity which was extended into personal care and grooming products was revamped during the year and launched.The Waluj Facility at Aurangabad, commenced its production w.e.f. 20th October, 2015 to manufacture Bigen product globally.