Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,618.65
|115.72
|3,02,239.54
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
756.1
|50.17
|26,539.11
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
303.8
|16.51
|23,750.31
|209.45
|2.24
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
613.1
|137.78
|13,542.46
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
70.83
|133.64
|10,624.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
No Record Found
