|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
100.13
93.03
85.67
74.77
yoy growth (%)
7.63
8.58
14.58
-20.32
Raw materials
-46.34
-45.23
-42.83
-41.62
As % of sales
46.27
48.62
49.99
55.66
Employee costs
-21.26
-19.11
-15.45
-14.1
As % of sales
21.23
20.54
18.03
18.86
Other costs
-28.16
-26.03
-22.69
-19.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.12
27.98
26.48
26.58
Operating profit
4.37
2.64
4.69
-0.83
OPM
4.36
2.83
5.47
-1.12
Depreciation
-0.97
-1.3
-1.35
-1.46
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
-0.05
Other income
3.08
4.07
7.44
3.02
Profit before tax
6.4
5.33
10.72
0.66
Taxes
-1.38
-1.17
-1.08
1.22
Tax rate
-21.63
-21.97
-10.12
184.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.01
4.16
9.64
1.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.01
4.16
9.64
1.88
yoy growth (%)
20.56
-56.85
411.51
-32.38
NPM
5
4.47
11.25
2.52
