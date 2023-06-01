iifl-logo

J L Morison India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,025
(0.94%)
Jun 1, 2023|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J L Morison India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

100.13

93.03

85.67

74.77

yoy growth (%)

7.63

8.58

14.58

-20.32

Raw materials

-46.34

-45.23

-42.83

-41.62

As % of sales

46.27

48.62

49.99

55.66

Employee costs

-21.26

-19.11

-15.45

-14.1

As % of sales

21.23

20.54

18.03

18.86

Other costs

-28.16

-26.03

-22.69

-19.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.12

27.98

26.48

26.58

Operating profit

4.37

2.64

4.69

-0.83

OPM

4.36

2.83

5.47

-1.12

Depreciation

-0.97

-1.3

-1.35

-1.46

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.08

-0.05

-0.05

Other income

3.08

4.07

7.44

3.02

Profit before tax

6.4

5.33

10.72

0.66

Taxes

-1.38

-1.17

-1.08

1.22

Tax rate

-21.63

-21.97

-10.12

184.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.01

4.16

9.64

1.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.01

4.16

9.64

1.88

yoy growth (%)

20.56

-56.85

411.51

-32.38

NPM

5

4.47

11.25

2.52

J L Morison(I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR J L Morison India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.