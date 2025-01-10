J Taparia Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.59
13.86
37.34
0.1
Net Worth
9.61
30.06
53.54
16.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.16
0.15
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.61
30.22
53.69
16.42
Fixed Assets
0.18
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
30.17
53.65
16.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.39
-0.01
-0.01
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.06
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.88
0.01
0.01
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.47
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
9.61
30.22
53.69
16.42
