J Taparia Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

21.77
(0.46%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.2

16.2

16.2

16.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.59

13.86

37.34

0.1

Net Worth

9.61

30.06

53.54

16.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.16

0.15

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.61

30.22

53.69

16.42

Fixed Assets

0.18

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

30.17

53.65

16.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.39

-0.01

-0.01

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.06

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.88

0.01

0.01

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-2.47

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

9.61

30.22

53.69

16.42

